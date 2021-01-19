 

CI Global Asset Management launches new ETF US$ Hedged Series of CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) today announced the launch of the ETF US$ Hedged Series of CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund, adding to the CI Liquid Alternatives lineup of dual-class funds available in both ETF and mutual fund series. This new series begins trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) under the ticker symbol CMAG.U.

CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund seeks to generate risk-adjusted, absolute returns through exposure to global growth equities over the medium to long term, while maintaining a capital preservation mindset. The portfolio sub-advisor is Munro Partners, an experienced and accomplished global investment team based in Melbourne, Australia.

CI GAM has adopted the dual-class fund structure, which includes both mutual fund series and ETF series, for certain funds, as part of a continuing initiative to streamline and modernize its product lineup. Benefits of the structure include less duplication of funds, larger funds with greater economies of scale and portfolio diversification opportunities, and greater consistency of fund performance between different fund structures with the same mandates.

More information about CI Liquid Alternatives can be found at www.ci.com/liquidalts.

About CI Global Asset Management
 CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with approximately $231 billion in total assets as at December 31, 2020.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about mutual funds and ETFs is contained in their respective prospectus. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

This communication is provided as a general source of information and should not be considered personal, legal, accounting, tax or investment advice, or construed as an endorsement or recommendation of any entity or security discussed. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies.

CI Liquid Alternatives is a trademark of CI Investments Inc. CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

