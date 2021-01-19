CI Global Asset Management launches new ETF US$ Hedged Series of CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund

CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund seeks to generate risk-adjusted, absolute returns through exposure to global growth equities over the medium to long term, while maintaining a capital preservation mindset. The portfolio sub-advisor is Munro Partners , an experienced and accomplished global investment team based in Melbourne, Australia.

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) today announced the launch of the ETF US$ Hedged Series of CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund, adding to the CI Liquid Alternatives lineup of dual-class funds available in both ETF and mutual fund series. This new series begins trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) under the ticker symbol CMAG.U.

CI GAM has adopted the dual-class fund structure, which includes both mutual fund series and ETF series, for certain funds, as part of a continuing initiative to streamline and modernize its product lineup. Benefits of the structure include less duplication of funds, larger funds with greater economies of scale and portfolio diversification opportunities, and greater consistency of fund performance between different fund structures with the same mandates.

More information about CI Liquid Alternatives can be found at www.ci.com/liquidalts.

