ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW), a global multi-industrial manufacturing leader, and Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH), a leading global provider of high-technology interconnect, antenna and sensor solutions, today announced that they have entered into an agreement under which ITW will acquire MTS Systems Corporation’s (Nasdaq: MTSC) Test & Simulation business, following the closing of Amphenol’s acquisition of MTS.

“MTS’s Test & Simulation business is highly complementary to our existing Test & Measurement and Electronics business and positions us in new and attractive industry verticals,” said E. Scott Santi, ITW’s Chairman and CEO. “This acquisition continues our strategy of driving solid growth and best-in-class returns in businesses where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. We look forward to welcoming the MTS Test & Simulation team to ITW.”

R. Adam Norwitt, Amphenol’s President and CEO, said, “After reviewing the MTS Test & Simulation business and evaluating a range of options to ensure its future success while maximizing value for Amphenol shareholders, we determined that selling it to ITW, with ITW’s complementary capabilities and strategic focus, is the best outcome for all parties. We look forward to completing the acquisition of MTS in the coming months, welcoming the talented MTS Sensors team to the Amphenol organization, and completing the sale of MTS’s Test & Simulation business to ITW.”

Amphenol’s acquisition of MTS is expected to close by the middle of 2021, subject to certain regulatory approvals, approval from MTS’s shareholders and other customary closing conditions. ITW’s acquisition of the MTS Test & Simulation business from Amphenol is expected to close following the closing of Amphenol’s MTS acquisition, subject to certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Financial Advisors

Centerview Partners LLC is serving as Amphenol’s financial advisor for the transaction. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as ITW’s financial advisor for the transaction.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.1 billion in 2019. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com.

