TCR² Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $140.0 Million of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR 2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR) (“TCR 2 ” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,590,164 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $30.50 per share. TCR 2 also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 688,524 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company, are expected to be approximately $140.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by TCR 2 . The offering is expected to close on or about January 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

TCR2 intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to advance its clinical and earlier stage programs and for research and development, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities described may be offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-236965), including a base prospectus that was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 28, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to, and describing the terms of, this offering was filed with the SEC on January 19, 2021. The final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Departments, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by email at prospectus@psc.com, or by phone at (800) 747-3924; or BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com, or by phone at (800) 414-3627.