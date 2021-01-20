Cadence to Acquire NUMECA to Expand System Analysis Capabilities With Computational Fluid Dynamics

NUMECA’s technology addresses the high-growth CFD market segment, which has an estimated $1.6B TAM. The acquisition builds on the momentum of recent Cadence system innovation developments with the Clarity 3D Solver for electromagnetic (EM) simulation, the Clarity 3D Transient Solver for finite difference time domain (FDTD) system-level EM simulation and the Celsius Thermal Solver for electrical-thermal co-simulation product introductions. NUMECA’s technology will also contribute to Cadence best-in-class system analysis solutions for integrated circuits (ICs), electronic subsystems and full system designs.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NUMECA International, a leader in computational fluid dynamics (CFD), mesh generation, multi-physics simulation and optimization. The addition of NUMECA’s technologies and talent supports the Cadence Intelligent System Design strategy and broadens its system analysis portfolio with CFD solutions, servicing a fast-moving market segment where accuracy, reliability and predictability are paramount concerns for high-fidelity modeling.

NUMECA’s core competency in CFD encompasses many industries and applications including aerospace, automotive, industrial and marine, with its proven technologies adopted by industry leaders such as NASA, ArianeGroup, Honda and Ford.

“Cadence continues to be at the forefront of innovation, addressing real-world system design challenges by leveraging our deep computational software expertise,” said Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president of Cadence. “The acquisition of NUMECA’s proven CFD technology and talented team complements Cadence’s finite element analysis and other system innovation technologies and is another successful step that will advance our customers’ ability to design the exciting products of tomorrow.”

“Next-generation products and systems require comprehensive multi-physics engineering solutions encompassing IP, semiconductors, IC packaging, modules, boards, complex mechanical structures and more,” said Tom Beckley, senior vice president and general manager of the Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. “With the addition of NUMECA’s technology to the Cadence portfolio, we are broadening our system analysis capabilities and integrated design solutions, addressing critical customer challenges in areas such as internal and external flows, acoustics, heat transfer, fluid-structure interaction and optimization.”