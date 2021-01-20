 

Cadence to Acquire NUMECA to Expand System Analysis Capabilities With Computational Fluid Dynamics

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NUMECA International, a leader in computational fluid dynamics (CFD), mesh generation, multi-physics simulation and optimization. The addition of NUMECA’s technologies and talent supports the Cadence Intelligent System Design strategy and broadens its system analysis portfolio with CFD solutions, servicing a fast-moving market segment where accuracy, reliability and predictability are paramount concerns for high-fidelity modeling.

NUMECA’s technology addresses the high-growth CFD market segment, which has an estimated $1.6B TAM. The acquisition builds on the momentum of recent Cadence system innovation developments with the Clarity 3D Solver for electromagnetic (EM) simulation, the Clarity 3D Transient Solver for finite difference time domain (FDTD) system-level EM simulation and the Celsius Thermal Solver for electrical-thermal co-simulation product introductions. NUMECA’s technology will also contribute to Cadence best-in-class system analysis solutions for integrated circuits (ICs), electronic subsystems and full system designs.

NUMECA’s core competency in CFD encompasses many industries and applications including aerospace, automotive, industrial and marine, with its proven technologies adopted by industry leaders such as NASA, ArianeGroup, Honda and Ford.

“Cadence continues to be at the forefront of innovation, addressing real-world system design challenges by leveraging our deep computational software expertise,” said Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president of Cadence. “The acquisition of NUMECA’s proven CFD technology and talented team complements Cadence’s finite element analysis and other system innovation technologies and is another successful step that will advance our customers’ ability to design the exciting products of tomorrow.”

“Next-generation products and systems require comprehensive multi-physics engineering solutions encompassing IP, semiconductors, IC packaging, modules, boards, complex mechanical structures and more,” said Tom Beckley, senior vice president and general manager of the Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. “With the addition of NUMECA’s technology to the Cadence portfolio, we are broadening our system analysis capabilities and integrated design solutions, addressing critical customer challenges in areas such as internal and external flows, acoustics, heat transfer, fluid-structure interaction and optimization.”

Seite 1 von 3
Cadence Design Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cadence to Acquire NUMECA to Expand System Analysis Capabilities With Computational Fluid Dynamics Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NUMECA International, a leader in computational fluid dynamics (CFD), mesh generation, multi-physics simulation and optimization. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The AZEK Company Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Air Liquide makes a strategic investment to support large scale renewable hydrogen production in ...
Orbia Announces Executive Leadership Appointment
Syros Announces Pricing of $75.6 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Law Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating SolarWinds ...
DJO Acquires Trilliant Surgical
OFS Credit Company Provides December 2020 Net Asset Value Update
PG&E Crews Out in Force Making Repairs After Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, Causing Wind ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Lemonade Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
Cadence Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Webcast
26.12.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 52/20