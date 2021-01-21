 

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Announces the Appointment of Independent Directors and the Formation of a Strategic Advisory Council

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ: HCICU) ( “HCIC V” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) sponsored by Hennessy Capital LLC, a leading SPAC sponsor with over $1.2 billion of SPAC IPO capital raised, announced the appointment of five independent directors and the formation of a strategic advisory council in connection with its upsized $345 million initial public offering, which closed on January 20, 2021.

“We set out to assemble a group of highly accomplished and engaged executives that have demonstrated a track record of shareholder value creation in both public and private equity markets,” said HCIC V Chairman & CEO Daniel Hennessy. “We believe that we can leverage their collective expertise, contacts, and relationships to generate compelling target opportunities, as we’ve demonstrated in our prior four SPACs. I am pleased to serve along with these individuals and look forward to the invaluable guidance they will bring to HCIC V.”

Independent Board Appointments

The following individuals will serve as the independent directors of the Company:

Jeffrey Immelt - Lead Independent Director. Jeffrey Immelt currently serves as a Venture Partner on both the technology and healthcare investing teams at New Enterprise Associates (“NEA”). He currently serves on the board for several NEA portfolio companies in the healthcare, clean tech and technology sectors (including Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) and Formlabs) and has served as a director at Desktop Metal, Inc. since it became public via a SPAC merger in December 2020. He previously served as Chairman and CEO of GE (NYSE: GE) for 16 years, where he revamped the company’s strategy, global footprint, workforce and culture, transforming it into a simpler, stronger, and more focused digital industrial company. He has been named one of the “World’s Best CEOs” three times by Barron’s, and while he was CEO, GE was named “America’s Most Admired Company” by Fortune magazine.

Nora Mead Brownell. Nora Mead Brownell is the co-founder of Espy Energy Solutions, LLC, an energy consulting firm, and a former Commissioner of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) from 2001-2006 under the administration of President George W. Bush. She is also the former President of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) and formerly served as the board chair for Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E). She has also been a board member for many corporations, including National Grid, Spectra Energy, Oncor Electric Delivery, and Times Publishing Company.

