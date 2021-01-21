Cartier Launches 30,000 m Diamond Drill Program on the Benoist Property

VAL-D’OR, Quebec, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) ("Cartier") announces that it has commenced drilling on the Benoist Property, located 65 km northeast of Lebel-sur-Quévillon in the province of Québec. The program follows the maiden NI 43-101 Resource Estimate published December 17 th 2020 ( FIGURE ). Two drill rigs with directional drilling crews will be employed to complete the four-phase program for a total of roughly 30,000 m.

The Pusticamica deposit has the characteristics required for a bulk tonnage approach as evidenced, among other things, by the geometry of the deposit, polymetallic mineralization and the results of the maiden resource estimate on which the drilling program is based.





The NI 43-101 resource estimate for the Pusticamica Gold Deposit on the Benoist Property 1 was produced using a gold price of US $ 1,610 per ounce and a cut-off grade of 1.5 g/t AuEq:



1,455,400 tonnes at an average grade of 2.87 g/t AuEq for a total of 134,400 ounces of gold in the indicated resource category;



1,449,600 tonnes at an average grade of 2.30 g/t AuEq for a total of 107,000 ounces of gold in the inferred resource category.





Drilling aims to expand the resource of the Pusticamica deposit and discover new deposits peripheral to the known mineralization (FIGURE).



Note 1 – The estimate, completed and made available on December 16, 2020, was carried out by Ms. Christine Beausoleil P. Geo. and Claude Savard P. Geo. of InnovExplo Inc., independent qualified persons within the meaning of NI 43-101. The full report is expected to be filed on or before January 29th 2021 on SEDAR

The current controlled directional drilling program consists of 4 phases totaling approximately 30,000 m. These phases are as follows: