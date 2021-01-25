Tauriga Sciences Inc. Completes the Package Design for Its Cherry Lime Rickey Flavor, Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum Version

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that it has completed the package design for its Cherry Lime Rickey flavor, Caffeine infused version of Tauri-Gum. This product is the 7 th SKU of the Company’s flagship product line and brand, Tauri-Gum. The Company expects that inventory, for this Caffeine infused version of Tauri-Gum, will arrive during this current Quarter (4 th Fiscal Quarter of 2021). Each piece of chewing gum is infused with 50mg of Caffeine (roughly equivalent to a 5oz. cup of coffee).

In other news, the Company has completed the construction of its Product Showroom – located within its new Corporate Headquarters (Wappingers Falls, New York). The Company continues to experience strong levels of interest in its proprietary products and product lines, from a broad array of prospective Retail, Distribution, Dispensaries, Individual, E-Commerce, Product Development, and Institutional (i.e. Potential Federal Government Contract) customer(s)/partner(s).

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com