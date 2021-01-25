Cincinnati Bell and CBTS Further High Tech Talent Investment in Southwest Ohio With Support From JobsOhio

CBTS, which serves clients in all industries across the United States and Canada, is based in Cincinnati and is a subsidiary of Cincinnati Bell Inc. CBTS has partnerships with Fortune 500 clients, large healthcare organizations, multiple universities, and state and local governmental agencies in Ohio and across North America. Investment in attracting and developing talented IT professionals is critical in order for CBTS to continue supporting its existing enterprise customers, and to attract new customers through continuous technology innovation.

Cincinnati Bell and CBTS, a leading IT services and technology provider, is pleased to announce it will create 137 new jobs to support the company’s ongoing investment in fiber networks that enable high-speed connectivity, and network centric technology and professional services to help business customers solve problems anywhere. CBTS’s latest job creation will be made possible by a Job Creation Tax Credit (JCTC) from the State of Ohio. JobsOhio plans to provide assistance for the project, which will be made public after a final agreement is executed.

“We appreciate our strong partnership with the State of Ohio, and we are excited to grow our employee base in Southwest Ohio,” said Leigh Fox, President and CEO of Cincinnati Bell Inc. “The past year has highlighted the importance of connectivity and collaboration technologies. It has also demonstrated the importance of supporting customers and the communities we serve during challenging times. Today’s announcement will enable Cincinnati Bell and CBTS to continue delivering mission-critical technology while giving back to our communities well into the future.”

Cincinnati Bell and CBTS employees in 2020 raised more than $80,000 to support schools across its footprint to help ensure that students and their families had access to healthy meals, educational materials, and hygiene kits when schools closed. The company also launched a partnership with multiple organizations in Greater Cincinnati to bring low-cost internet to thousands of K-12 students who lacked connectivity in what has increasingly become a virtual learning world. Cincinnati Bell and CBTS employees are consistently among the most generous contributors to campaigns that support organizations including The United Way of Greater Cincinnati and ArtsWave.

“Throughout the pandemic, at least half of students in the U.S. have had to attend school remotely, which is just one example that shows how important it is for students, employees, and families to be connected virtually,” said Kimm Lauterbach, REDI Cincinnati President and CEO. “CBTS’s commitment to the Cincinnati region, both in terms of jobs and connectivity, helps the region stand apart. I’m grateful for our partnership with JobsOhio and the Ohio Development Services Agency for their support of this project and their commitment to helping people stay connected.”

“Our employees are the most important asset we have at CBTS, where we are committed to delivering an outstanding customer experience every day,” said Jeff Lackey, President of CBTS. “This agreement with JobsOhio will help CBTS source the talent that is necessary to deliver an outstanding customer experience, drive additional growth at our company, and further strengthen our community engagement efforts.”

About CBTS

CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. From Unified Communications to Cloud Services and beyond, CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions that drive business outcomes, improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce costs for its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.

About Cincinnati Bell Inc.

With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. Cincinnati Bell provides service in areas of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Hawaii. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005637/en/