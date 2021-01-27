AT&T Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

Consolidated revenues of $45.7 billion

Cash from operations of $10.1 billion

Capital expenditures of $2.4 billion; gross capital investment of $4.3 billion 1

Free cash flow of $7.7 billion 2 ; total dividend payout ratio of 49% 3

Reported EPS of ($1.95) due to non-cash charges compared to $0.33 diluted EPS in the year-ago quarter

Adjusted EPS of $0.75 compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter Includes COVID-19 impacts of ($0.08): $0.01 incremental cost reductions and ($0.09) of estimated revenues



Full-Year Consolidated Results

Consolidated revenues of $171.8 billion

Cash from operations of $43.1 billion

Capital expenditures of $15.7 billion; gross capital investment of $19.7 billion 1

Free cash flow of $27.5 billion 2 ; total dividend payout ratio 55% 3

Reported EPS of ($0.75) due to non-cash charges compared to $1.89 diluted EPS in the prior year

Adjusted EPS of $3.18 compared to $3.57 in the prior year Includes COVID-19 impacts of ($0.43): ($0.10) of incremental costs and ($0.33) of estimated revenues



AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) reported fourth-quarter results that showed continuing subscriber growth in wireless, fiber and HBO Max while continuing to reflect strong cash flows and financial strength.

“We ended the year with strong momentum in our market focus areas of broadband connectivity and software-based entertainment,” said John Stankey, AT&T CEO. “By investing in our high-quality wireless customer base, we had our best full-year of postpaid phone net adds in a decade and our second lowest postpaid phone churn ever. Our fiber broadband net adds passed the 1 million mark for the year. And the release of Wonder Woman 1984 helped drive our domestic HBO Max and HBO subscribers to more than 41 million, a full two years faster than our initial forecast.”

Fourth-Quarter Highlights

Communications

Mobility: 800,000 postpaid phone net adds; 1.5 million for full year 1.2 million postpaid net adds; 2.2 million for full year Nearly 6 million total domestic wireless net adds Postpaid phone churn of 0.76%, second-lowest quarter ever; full-year churn of 0.79% Revenues up 7.6%; service revenues up 0.5%; equipment revenues up 28.3% Nation’s fastest 5G wireless network and, for the 8 th consecutive quarter in a row, the fastest network in the nation 4



Broadband: 273,000 AT&T Fiber net adds; more than 1 million for full year Solid IP broadband ARPU growth of 4.6% growth



Video:

AT&T TV gains helped offset premium TV loss 617,000 net loss, the result of lower churn and higher quality base



WarnerMedia

Total domestic HBO Max and HBO subscribers 5 top 41 million and nearly 61 million 6 worldwide

top 41 million and nearly 61 million worldwide HBO Max activations double since end of third-quarter 2020; 17.2 million as of end of 4Q

Consolidated Financial Results

AT&T’s consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter totaled $45.7 billion versus $46.8 billion in the year-ago quarter. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted revenues across most businesses, particularly WarnerMedia and domestic wireless service revenues, which were pressured from lower international roaming. For the quarter, revenue declines included domestic video, Warner Bros. television and theatrical products, legacy wireline services, and Latin America, which includes foreign exchange pressure. These declines were partly offset by higher domestic wireless revenues, primarily from equipment sales.

Operating expenses were $56.4 billion versus $41.5 billion in the year-ago quarter. Expenses increased due to higher non-cash asset impairments and abandonments (including $15.5 billion for the Video business), higher domestic wireless equipment costs and higher HBO Max investments. These increases were partially offset by lower Video and Warner Bros. costs associated with lower revenues and foreign exchange impacts on Latin America expenses.

Operating income/(loss) was ($10.7) billion versus $5.3 billion in the year-ago quarter due to the non-cash asset impairments in the quarter and the impact of lower revenues. Operating income margin was (23.5%) versus 11.4% in the year-ago quarter. When adjusted for non-cash asset impairments, merger-amortization costs and other items, operating income was $7.8 billion versus $9.2 billion in the year-ago quarter, and operating income margin was 17.1% versus 19.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Fourth-quarter net loss attributable to common stock was ($13.9) billion, or ($1.95) per common share, versus net income attributable to common stock of $2.4 billion, or $0.33 per diluted common share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusting for $2.70, which includes asset impairments, an actuarial loss on benefit plans, merger-amortization costs and other items, earnings per diluted common share was $0.75 compared to an adjusted $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The company did not adjust for COVID-19 impacts of ($0.08): $0.01 incremental cost reductions and ($0.09) of estimated revenues.

Cash from operating activities was $10.1 billion, and capital expenditures were $2.4 billion. Gross capital investment – which consists of capital expenditures, cash payments for vendor payments and excludes FirstNet reimbursements – totaled $4.3 billion. Capital investment – which consists of capital expenditures plus cash payments for vendor financing – totaled $3.4 billion, which includes $1.0 billion of cash payments for vendor financing and $920 million of FirstNet reimbursements. Free cash flow – cash from operating activities minus capital expenditures – was $7.7 billion for the quarter. Net debt declined by $1.6 billion sequentially in the quarter, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA at the end of the fourth quarter was 2.70x.7

Full-Year Results

For full-year 2020 when compared with 2019 results, AT&T's consolidated revenues totaled $171.8 billion versus $181.2 billion. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted revenues across all businesses, particularly WarnerMedia and domestic wireless service revenues, which were pressured from lower international roaming. Declines at WarnerMedia included lower content and advertising revenues, in part due to COVID-19. Revenues also declined in domestic video, legacy wireline services and Latin America, which was impacted by foreign exchange pressures. Growth from domestic wireless equipment and strategic and managed services partly offset these declines.

Operating expenses were $165.4 billion in 2020 compared with $153.2 billion in 2019, primarily due to non-cash asset impairments and abandonments that were $17.4 billion higher than in 2019, costs relating to launching and operating HBO Max, higher domestic wireless equipment costs, incremental COVID-19 costs, higher severance charges, and higher subscriber acquisition and fulfillment costs. These increases were partially offset by lower Video and WarnerMedia costs from lower revenues, foreign exchange impacts on Latin America expenses, a one-time spectrum gain and cost efficiencies.

Compared with results from 2019, operating income was $6.4 billion, down 77.1% primarily due to higher asset impairments and abandonments and COVID-19 impacts; and operating income margin was 3.7% versus 15.4%. With adjustments for both years, operating income was $34.1 billion versus $38.6 billion in 2019, and operating income margin was 19.8% versus 21.3%.

2020 net loss attributable to common stock was ($5.4) billion, or ($0.75) per common share, versus net income attributable to common stock of $13.9 billion, or $1.89 per diluted common share, in 2019. With adjustments for both years, earnings per diluted common share was $3.18 compared to $3.57 in 2019.

Cash from operating activities was $43.1 billion, and capital expenditures were $15.7 billion. Gross capital investment – which includes capital expenditures, cash payments for vendor financing and excludes FirstNet reimbursements – was $19.7 billion. Capital investment – which consists of capital expenditures plus cash payments for vendor financing – totaled $18.6 billion, including $3.0 billion of cash payments for vendor financing and $1.1 billion of FirstNet reimbursements. Full-year free cash flow2 was $27.5 billion compared to $29.0 billion in 2019. The company’s free cash flow total dividend payout ratio for the full year was 55%.3 Net debt declined by $3.5 billion in the year.

2021 Outlook

In 2021, the company expects:

Consolidated revenue growth in the 1% range

Adjusted EPS to be stable with 2020 9

Gross capital investment 1 in the $21 billion range with capital expenditures in the

$18 billion range

in the $21 billion range with capital expenditures in the $18 billion range 2021 free cash flow8 in the $26 billion range, with a full-year total dividend payout ratio in the high 50’s% range.3

1Gross capital investment includes capital expenditures and cash payments for vendor financing and excludes FirstNet reimbursements. In 4Q20, gross capital investment included $1 billion in vendor financing payments and excluded $920 million of FirstNet reimbursements. In 2020, gross capital investment included $3.0 billion in vendor financing payments and excluded $1.1 billion of FirstNet reimbursements. In 2021, vendor financing payments are expected to be in the $2 billion range and FirstNet reimbursements are expected to be about $1 billion.

2 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used by investors and credit rating agencies to provide relevant and useful information. Free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus capital expenditures. For 2020, Cash from operating activities was $43.1 billion and 2020 capital expenditures were $15.7 billion.

3 Free cash flow total dividend payout ratio is total dividends paid divided by free cash flow. In 4Q20, total dividends paid were $3.7 billion. For full-year 2020, dividends paid totaled $15.0 billion.

4 Fastest 5G network based on AT&T analysis of Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence data median 5G download speeds for Q4 2020. Fastest network based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence data of average download speeds for Q1, Q2, Q3 and Q4 2019, and median download speeds for Q1, Q2, Q3 and Q4 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

5 Domestic HBO Max and HBO subscribers exclude customers that are part of a free trial.

6 Worldwide HBO Max and HBO subscribers consist of domestic and international HBO subscribers and domestic HBO Max subscribers and excludes basic subscribers and Cinemax subscribers.

7Net Debt to adjusted EBITDA ratios are non-GAAP financial measures that are used by investors and credit rating agencies to provide relevant and useful information. Our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated by dividing the Net Debt by the sum of the most recent four quarters of Adjusted EBITDA.

8 Free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus capital expenditures. Due to high variability and difficulty in predicting items that impact cash from operating activities and capital expenditures, the company is not able to provide a reconciliation between projected free cash flow and the most comparable GAAP metric without unreasonable effort.

9 The company expects adjustments to 2021 reported diluted EPS to include merger-related amortization in the range of $5.9 billion and other adjustments, a non-cash mark-to-market benefit plan gain/loss, and other items. Expect the mark-to-market adjustment, which is driven by interest rates and investment returns that are not reasonably estimable at this time, to be a significant item. Our 2021 EPS depends on future levels of revenues and expenses which are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, we cannot provide a reconciliation between our non-GAAP metrics and the reported GAAP metrics without unreasonable effort.

Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

We believe the following measures are relevant and useful information to investors as they are part of AT&T's internal management reporting and planning processes and are important metrics that management uses to evaluate the operating performance of AT&T and its segments. Management also uses these measures as a method of comparing performance with that of many of our competitors. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is defined as cash from operations minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow after dividends is defined as cash from operations minus capital expenditures and dividends on common and preferred shares. Free cash flow dividend payout ratio is defined as the percentage of dividends paid on common and preferred shares to free cash flow. We believe these metrics provide useful information to our investors because management views free cash flow as an important indicator of how much cash is generated by routine business operations, including capital expenditures, and makes decisions based on it. Management also views free cash flow as a measure of cash available to pay debt and return cash to shareowners.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Dividend Payout Ratio Dollars in millions Fourth Quarter Year Ended 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 10,082 $ 11,943 $ 43,130 $ 48,668 Less: Capital expenditures (2,392 ) (3,792 ) (15,675 ) (19,635 ) Free Cash Flow 7,690 8,151 27,455 29,033 Less: Dividends paid (3,741 ) (3,726 ) (14,956 ) (14,888 ) Free Cash Flow after Dividends $ 3,949 $ 4,425 $ 12,499 $ 14,145 Free Cash Flow Dividend Payout Ratio 48.6 % 45.7 % 54.5 % 51.3 %

Cash Paid for Capital Investment

In connection with capital improvements, we negotiate with some of our vendors to obtain favorable payment terms of 120 days or more, referred to as vendor financing, which are excluded from capital expenditures and reported in accordance with GAAP as financing activities. We present an additional view of cash paid for capital investment to provide investors with a comprehensive view of cash used to invest in our networks, product developments and support systems.

Cash Paid for Capital Investment Dollars in millions Fourth Quarter Year Ended 2020 2019 2020 2019 Capital Expenditures $ (2,392 ) $ (3,792 ) $ (15,675 ) $ (19,635 ) Cash paid for vendor financing (1,001 ) (449 ) (2,966 ) (3,050 ) Cash paid for Capital Investment $ (3,393 ) $ (4,241 ) $ (18,641 ) $ (22,685 ) FirstNet reimbursement (920 ) (902 ) (1,063 ) (1,005 ) Gross Capital Investment $ (4,313 ) $ (5,143 ) $ (19,704 ) $ (23,690 )

EBITDA

Our calculation of EBITDA, as presented, may differ from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. For AT&T, EBITDA excludes other income (expense) – net, and equity in net income (loss) of affiliates, as these do not reflect the operating results of our subscriber base or operations that are not under our control. Equity in net income (loss) of affiliates represents the proportionate share of the net income (loss) of affiliates in which we exercise significant influence, but do not control. Because we do not control these entities, management excludes these results when evaluating the performance of our primary operations. EBITDA also excludes interest expense and the provision for income taxes. Excluding these items eliminates the expenses associated with our capital and tax structures. Finally, EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization in order to eliminate the impact of capital investments. EBITDA does not give effect to cash used for debt service requirements and thus does not reflect available funds for distributions, reinvestment or other discretionary uses. EBITDA is not presented as an alternative measure of operating results or cash flows from operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA service margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by service revenues.

When discussing our segment, business unit and supplemental results, EBITDA excludes equity in net income (loss) of affiliates, and depreciation and amortization from operating contribution.

These measures are used by management as a gauge of our success in acquiring, retaining and servicing subscribers because we believe these measures reflect AT&T's ability to generate and grow subscriber revenues while providing a high level of customer service in a cost-effective manner. Management also uses these measures as a method of comparing operating performance with that of many of its competitors. The financial and operating metrics which affect EBITDA include the key revenue and expense drivers for which management is responsible and upon which we evaluate performance.

We believe EBITDA Service Margin (EBITDA as a percentage of service revenues) to be a more relevant measure than EBITDA Margin (EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue) for our Mobility business unit operating margin. We also use wireless service revenues to calculate margin to facilitate comparison, both internally and externally with our wireless competitors, as they calculate their margins using wireless service revenues as well.

There are material limitations to using these non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA, EBITDA margin and EBITDA service margin, as we have defined them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Furthermore, these performance measures do not take into account certain significant items, including depreciation and amortization, interest expense, tax expense and equity in net income (loss) of affiliates. For market comparability, management analyzes performance measures that are similar in nature to EBITDA as we present it, and considering the economic effect of the excluded expense items independently as well as in connection with its analysis of net income as calculated in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDA margin and EBITDA service margin should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA Dollars in millions Fourth Quarter Year to Date 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income (Loss) $ (13,515 ) $ 2,704 $ (3,821 ) $ 14,975 Additions: Income Tax Expense (2,038 ) 434 965 3,493 Interest Expense 1,894 2,049 7,925 8,422 Equity in Net (Income) Loss of Affiliates (106 ) 30 (95 ) (6 ) Other (Income) Expense - Net 3,020 104 1,431 1,071 Depreciation and amortization 6,979 6,961 28,516 28,217 EBITDA (3,766 ) 12,282 34,921 56,172 Impairments1 16,365 1,458 18,880 1,458 Employee separation costs and benefit-related (gain) loss 253 243 1,177 624 Gain on spectrum transactions — — (900 ) — Merger costs and revenue adjustments 37 382 468 1,033 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 12,889 $ 14,365 $ 54,546 $ 59,287 1 Includes $15.5 billion for the impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets in our video business. 2 See page 5 for additional discussion and reconciliation of adjusted items.

Segment and Business Unit EBITDA, EBITDA Margin and EBITDA Service Margin Dollars in millions Fourth Quarter Year Ended 2020 2019 2020 2019 Communications Segment Operating Contribution $ 6,558 $ 7,511 $ 30,521 $ 32,230 Additions: Depreciation and amortization 4,587 4,589 18,488 18,329 EBITDA 11,145 12,100 49,009 50,559 Total Operating Revenues 36,722 36,522 138,850 142,359 Operating Income Margin 17.9 % 20.6 % 22.0 % 22.6 % EBITDA Margin 30.3 % 33.1 % 35.3 % 35.5 % Mobility Operating Contribution $ 5,088 $ 5,503 $ 22,372 $ 22,321 Additions: Depreciation and amortization 2,008 2,027 8,086 8,054 EBITDA 7,096 7,530 30,458 30,375 Total Operating Revenues 20,119 18,700 72,564 71,056 Service Revenues 14,022 13,948 55,542 55,331 Operating Income Margin 25.3 % 29.4 % 30.8 % 31.4 % EBITDA Margin 35.3 % 40.3 % 42.0 % 42.7 % EBITDA Service Margin 50.6 % 54.0 % 54.8 % 54.9 % Video Operating Contribution $ 98 $ 39 $ 1,729 $ 2,064 Additions: Depreciation and amortization 521 589 2,262 2,461 EBITDA 619 628 3,991 4,525 Total Operating Revenues 7,168 8,075 28,610 32,124 Operating Income Margin 1.4 % 0.5 % 6.0 % 6.4 % EBITDA Margin 8.6 % 7.8 % 13.9 % 14.1 % Broadband Operating Contribution $ 366 $ 686 $ 1,822 $ 2,681 Additions: Depreciation and amortization 738 726 2,914 2,880 EBITDA 1,104 1,412 4,736 5,561 Total Operating Revenues 3,116 3,161 12,318 13,012 Operating Income Margin 11.7 % 21.7 % 14.8 % 20.6 % EBITDA Margin 35.4 % 44.7 % 38.4 % 42.7 % Business Wireline Operating Contribution $ 1,006 $ 1,283 $ 4,598 $ 5,164 Additions: Depreciation and amortization 1,320 1,247 5,226 4,934 EBITDA 2,326 2,530 9,824 10,098 Total Operating Revenues 6,319 6,586 25,358 26,167 Operating Income Margin 15.9 % 19.5 % 18.1 % 19.7 % EBITDA Margin 36.8 % 38.4 % 38.7 % 38.6 %

Segment and Business Unit EBITDA, EBITDA Margin and EBITDA Service Margin Dollars in millions Fourth Quarter Year Ended 2020 2019 2020 2019 WARNERMEDIA Segment Operating Contribution $ 2,529 $ 2,859 $ 8,210 $ 10,659 Additions: Equity in Net (Income) of Affiliates 13 (23) (18) (161) Depreciation and amortization 177 169 671 589 EBITDA 2,719 3,005 8,863 11,087 Total Operating Revenues 8,554 9,453 30,442 35,259 Operating Income Margin 29.7 % 30.0 % 26.9 % 29.8 % EBITDA Margin 31.8 % 31.8 % 29.1 % 31.4 %

Segment and Business Unit EBITDA, EBITDA Margin and EBITDA Service Margin Dollars in millions Fourth Quarter Year Ended 2020 2019 2020 2019 Latin America Segment Operating Contribution $ (167 ) $ (87 ) $ (729 ) $ (635 ) Additions: Equity in Net (Income) of Affiliates 2 (2 ) (24 ) (27 ) Depreciation and amortization 260 294 1,033 1,162 EBITDA 95 205 280 500 Total Operating Revenues 1,498 1,758 5,716 6,963 Operating Income Margin -11.0 % -5.1 % -13.2 % -9.5 % EBITDA Margin 6.3 % 11.7 % 4.9 % 7.2 % Vrio Operating Contribution $ (41 ) $ 40 $ (142 ) $ 83 Additions: Equity in Net (Income) of Affiliates 2 (2 ) (24 ) (27 ) Depreciation and amortization 120 164 520 660 EBITDA 81 202 354 716 Total Operating Revenues 762 982 3,154 4,094 Operating Income Margin -5.1 % 3.9 % -5.3 % 1.4 % EBITDA Margin 10.6 % 20.6 % 11.2 % 17.5 % Mexico Operating Contribution $ (126 ) $ (127 ) $ (587 ) $ (718 ) Additions: Equity in Net (Income) Loss of Affiliates — — — — Depreciation and amortization 140 130 513 502 EBITDA 14 3 (74 ) (216 ) Total Operating Revenues 736 776 2,562 2,869 Operating Income Margin -17.1 % -16.4 % -22.9 % -25.0 % EBITDA Margin 1.9 % 0.4 % -2.9 % -7.5 %

Adjusting Items

Adjusting items include revenues and costs we consider non-operational in nature, such as items arising from asset acquisitions or dispositions. We also adjust for net actuarial gains or losses associated with our pension and postemployment benefit plans due to the often-significant impact on our results (we immediately recognize this gain or loss in the income statement, pursuant to our accounting policy for the recognition of actuarial gains and losses). Consequently, our adjusted results reflect an expected return on plan assets rather than the actual return on plan assets, as included in the GAAP measure of income.

The tax impact of adjusting items is calculated using the effective tax rate during the quarter except for adjustments that, given their magnitude, can drive a change in the effective tax rate, in these cases we use the actual tax expense or combined marginal rate of approximately 25%.

Adjusting Items Dollars in millions Fourth Quarter Year Ended 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Revenues Time Warner merger adjustment $ — $ — $ — $ 72 Adjustments to Operating Revenues — — — 72 Operating Expenses Merger costs 37 382 468 961 Employee separation costs and benefit-related (gain) loss1 253 243 1,177 624 Impairments2 16,365 1,458 18,880 1,458 Gain on spectrum transaction — — (900) — Adjustments to Operations and Support Expenses 16,655 2,083 19,625 3,043 Amortization of intangible assets 1,890 1,741 8,012 7,460 Impairments 14 43 14 43 Adjustments to Operating Expenses 18,559 3,867 27,651 10,546 Other Gain on sale of investments - net — (69) — (707) Debt redemption, impairments and other adjustments 14 331 1,685 693 Actuarial (gain) loss 4,106 1,123 4,169 5,171 Employee benefit-related (gain) loss1 (149) — (172) — Adjustments to Income Before Income Taxes 22,530 5,252 33,333 15,775 Tax impact of adjustments 3,186 1,119 4,977 3,302 Tax-related items 41 — 41 141 Impairment attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 105 — Adjustments to Net Income $ 19,303 $ 4,133 $ 28,210 $ 12,332 1 Total holding gains on benefit-related investments were approximately $205 million in the fourth quarter and $330 million for the year ended December 31,2020. 2 Includes $15.5 billion for the impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets in our video business.

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA service margin and Adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures calculated by excluding from operating revenues, operating expenses and income tax expense certain significant items that are non-operational or non-recurring in nature, including dispositions and merger integration and transaction costs, actuarial gains and losses, significant abandonments and impairment, severance and other material gains and losses. Management believes that these measures provide relevant and useful information to investors and other users of our financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of our operations and underlying business trends.

Adjusted Operating Revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA service margin and Adjusted diluted EPS should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. AT&T's calculation of Adjusted items, as presented, may differ from similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin,

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Service Margin Dollars in millions Fourth Quarter Year Ended 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Income $ (10,745 ) $ 5,321 $ 6,405 $ 27,955 Adjustments to Operating Revenues — — — 72 Adjustments to Operating Expenses 18,559 3,867 27,651 10,546 Adjusted Operating Income 7,814 9,188 34,056 38,573 EBITDA (3,766 ) 12,282 34,921 56,172 Adjustments to Operating Revenues — — — 72 Adjustments to Operations and Support Expenses 16,655 2,083 19,625 3,043 Adjusted EBITDA 12,889 14,365 54,546 59,287 Total Operating Revenues 45,691 46,821 171,760 181,193 Adjustments to Operating Revenues — — — 72 Total Adjusted Operating Revenue 45,691 46,821 171,760 181,265 Service Revenues 39,051 41,475 152,767 163,499 Adjustments to Service Revenues — — — 72 Adjusted Service Revenue 39,051 41,475 152,767 163,571 Operating Income Margin (23.5 ) % 11.4 % 3.7 % 15.4 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin 17.1 % 19.6 % 19.8 % 21.3 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 28.2 % 30.7 % 31.8 % 32.7 % Adjusted EBITDA Service Margin 33.0 % 34.6 % 35.7 % 36.2 %

Adjusted Diluted EPS Fourth Quarter Year Ended 2020 2019 2020 2019 Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ (1.95 ) $ 0.33 $ (0.75 ) $ 1.89 Amortization of intangible assets 0.22 0.19 0.90 0.81 Merger integration items — 0.04 0.05 0.13 Impairments 2 2.02 0.16 2.37 0.16 Debt redemption costs, (gain) loss on sale of assets and other 0.04 0.05 0.18 0.04 Actuarial (gain) loss 1 0.43 0.12 0.44 0.56 Tax-related items (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted EPS $ 0.75 $ 0.89 $ 3.18 $ 3.57 Year-over-year growth - Adjusted -15.7 % -10.9 % Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding

with Dilution (000,000) 7,176 7,341 7,183 7,348 1 Includes adjustments for actuarial gains or losses associated with our postemployment benefit plans, which we immediately recognize in the income statement, pursuant to our accounting policy for the recognition of actuarial gains/losses. We recorded total net actuarial losses of $4.2 billion in 2020. As a result, adjusted EPS reflects an expected return on plan assets of $3.7 billion (based on an average expected return on plan assets of 7.0% for our pension trust and 4.75% for our VEBA trusts), rather than the actual return on plan assets of $6.5 billion gain (actual pension return of 12.2% and VEBA return of 8.4%), included in the GAAP measure of income. 2 Includes $1.91 for the impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets in our video business.

Constant Currency

Constant Currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that management uses to evaluate the operating performance of certain international subsidiaries by excluding or otherwise adjusting for the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates between comparative periods. We believe constant currency enhances comparison and is useful to investors to evaluate the performance of our business without taking into account the impact of changes to the foreign exchange rates to which our business is subject. To compute our constant currency results, we multiply or divide, as appropriate, our current year U.S. dollar results by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then multiply or divide, as appropriate, those amounts by the prior year average foreign exchange rates. In calculating amounts on a constant currency basis, for our Vrio business unit (sale of this business unit closed in second quarter 2020), we exclude our Venezuela subsidiary in light of the hyperinflationary conditions in Venezuela, which we do not believe are representative of the macroeconomics of the rest of the region in which we operate.

Constant Currency Dollars in millions Fourth Quarter 2020 2019 AT&T Inc. Total Operating Revenues $ 45,691 $ 46,821 Exclude Venezuela — (6) Impact of foreign exchange translation 219 — Operating Revenues on Constant Currency Basis 45,910 46,815 Year-over-year growth -1.9 % Adjusted EBITDA 12,889 14,365 Exclude Venezuela — (38) Impact of foreign exchange translation 52 — Adjusted EBITDA on Constant Currency Basis 12,941 14,327 Year-over-year growth -9.7 % WarnerMedia Segment Total Operating Revenues $ 8,554 $ 9,453 Impact of foreign exchange translation (6) — WarnerMedia Operating Revenues on Constant Currency Basis 8,548 9,453 Year-over-year growth -9.6 % EBITDA 2,719 3,005 Impact of foreign exchange translation 4 — WarnerMedia EBITDA on Constant Currency Basis 2,723 3,005 Year-over-year growth -9.4 % Latin America Segment Total Operating Revenues $ 1,498 $ 1,758 Exclude Venezuela — (6) Impact of foreign exchange translation 225 — Latin America Operating Revenues on Constant Currency Basis 1,723 1,752 Year-over-year growth -1.7 % EBITDA 95 205 Exclude Venezuela — (38) Impact of foreign exchange translation 48 — Latin America EBITDA on Constant Currency Basis 143 167 Year-over-year growth -14.4 %

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

Net Debt to EBITDA ratios are non-GAAP financial measures frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies and management believes these measures provide relevant and useful information to investors and other users of our financial data. Our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated by dividing the Net Debt by the sum of the most recent four quarters Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents and certificates of deposit and time deposits that are greater than 90 days, from the sum of debt maturing within one year and long-term debt.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Dollars in millions Three Months Ended March 31, June 30, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, Four

Quarters 2020 1 2020 1 2020 1 2020 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 14,232 $ 14,112 $ 13,313 $ 12,889 $ 54,546 End-of-period current debt 3,470 End-of-period long-term debt 153,775 Total End-of-Period Debt 157,245 Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents 9,740 Net Debt Balance 147,505 Annualized Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio 2.70 1 As reported in AT&T's Form 8-K filed April 22, 2020, July 23, 2020, and October 22, 2020. 2 Includes the purchase accounting reclassification of released content amortization of $69 million, $75 million, $45 million, and $38 million in the four quarters presented, respectively.

Supplemental Operational Measures

We provide a supplemental discussion of our business solutions operations that is calculated by combining our Mobility and Business Wireline operating units, and then adjusting to remove non-business operations. The following tables present a reconciliation of our supplemental Business Solutions results. Results have been recast to conform to the current period's classification.

Supplemental Operational Measure Fourth Quarter December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Mobility Business

Wireline Adjustments1 Business

Solutions Mobility Business

Wireline Adjustments1 Business

Solutions Operating Revenues Wireless service $ 14,022 $ — $ (12,074) $ 1,948 $ 13,948 $ — $ (12,049) $ 1,899 Strategic and managed services — 4,006 — 4,006 — 3,925 — 3,925 Legacy voice and data services — 1,956 — 1,956 — 2,207 — 2,207 Other services and equipment — 357 — 357 — 454 — 454 Wireless equipment 6,097 — (5,172) 925 4,752 — (3,897) 855 Total Operating Revenues 20,119 6,319 (17,246) 9,192 18,700 6,586 (15,946) 9,340 Operating Expenses Operations and support 13,023 3,993 (10,925) 6,091 11,170 4,056 (9,266) 5,960 EBITDA 7,096 2,326 (6,321) 3,101 7,530 2,530 (6,680) 3,380 Depreciation and amortization 2,008 1,320 (1,688) 1,640 2,027 1,247 (1,720) 1,554 Total Operating Expenses 15,031 5,313 (12,613) 7,731 13,197 5,303 (10,986) 7,514 Operating Income 5,088 1,006 (4,633) 1,461 5,503 1,283 (4,960) 1,826 Equity in Net Income (Loss) of Affiliates — — — — — — — — Operating Contribution $ 5,088 $ 1,006 $ (4,633) $ 1,461 $ 5,503 $ 1,283 $ (4,960) $ 1,826 1 Non-business wireless reported in the Communication segment under the Mobility business unit.

Supplemental Operational Measure Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Mobility Business

Wireline Adjustments1 Business

Solutions Mobility Business

Wireline Adjustments1 Business

Solutions Operating Revenues Wireless service $ 55,542 $ — $ (47,810) $ 7,732 $ 55,331 $ — $ (47,887) $ 7,444 Strategic and managed services — 15,788 — 15,788 — 15,430 — 15,430 Legacy voice and data services — 8,183 — 8,183 — 9,180 — 9,180 Other services and equipment — 1,387 — 1,387 — 1,557 — 1,557 Wireless equipment 17,022 — (14,140) 2,882 15,725 — (12,971) 2,754 Total Operating Revenues 72,564 25,358 (61,950) 35,972 71,056 26,167 (60,858) 36,365 Operating Expenses Operations and support 42,106 15,534 (34,927) 22,713 40,681 16,069 (34,036) 22,714 EBITDA 30,458 9,824 (27,023) 13,259 30,375 10,098 (26,822) 13,651 Depreciation and amortization 8,086 5,226 (6,803) 6,509 8,054 4,934 (6,840) 6,148 Total Operating Expenses 50,192 20,760 (41,730) 29,222 48,735 21,003 (40,876) 28,862 Operating Income 22,372 4,598 (20,220) 6,750 22,321 5,164 (19,982) 7,503 Equity in Net Income (Loss) of Affiliates — — — — — — — — Operating Contribution $ 22,372 $ 4,598 $ (20,220) $ 6,750 $ 22,321 $ 5,164 $ (19,982) $ 7,503 1 Non-business wireless reported in the Communication segment under the Mobility business unit.

For comparative purposes and to assist in the transition to our current financial presentation, we provided on a one-time basis, a supplemental presentation of the Historical Entertainment Group business unit (Historical EG) that is calculated by combining our Video and Broadband business units, adjusted to remove the business video operations previously reported in the Business Wireline business unit. The following tables present a reconciliation of the supplemental Historical EG results.

Supplemental Operational Measure Fourth Quarter December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Video Broadband Adj.1 Historical

EG Video Broadband Adj.1 Historical

EG Operating Revenues Video $ 7,124 $ — $ (2) $ 7,122 $ 8,074 $ — $ (6) $ 8,068 High-speed internet — 2,205 — 2,205 — 2,107 — 2,107 Legacy voice and data services — 534 — 534 — 604 — 604 Other services and equipment 44 377 — 421 1 450 3 454 Total Operating Revenues 7,168 3,116 (2) 10,282 8,075 3,161 (3) 11,233 Operating Expenses Operations and support 6,549 2,012 (8) 8,553 7,447 1,749 (7) 9,189 EBITDA 619 1,104 6 1,729 628 1,412 4 2,044 Depreciation and amortization 521 738 (15) 1,244 589 726 (17) 1,298 Total Operating Expenses 7,070 2,750 (23) 9,797 8,036 2,475 (24) 10,487 Operating Income 98 366 21 485 39 686 21 746 Equity in Net Income (Loss) of Affiliates — — — — — — — — Operating Contribution $ 98 $ 366 $ 21 $ 485 $ 39 $ 686 $ 21 $ 746 Operating Income Margin 1.4 % 11.7 % 4.7 % 0.5 % 21.7 % 6.6 % EBITDA Margin 8.6 % 35.4 % 16.8 % 7.8 % 44.7 % 18.2 % 1 Predominantly the video business previously reported in the Communications segment under the Business Wireline business unit.

Supplemental Operational Measure Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Video Broadband Adj.1 Historical

EG Video Broadband Adj.1 Historical

EG Operating Revenues Video $ 28,465 $ — $ (8) $ 28,457 $ 32,123 $ — $ (13) $ 32,110 High-speed internet — 8,534 — 8,534 — 8,403 — 8,403 Legacy voice and data services — 2,213 — 2,213 — 2,573 — 2,573 Other services and equipment 145 1,571 (1) 1,715 1 2,036 3 2,040 Total Operating Revenues 28,610 12,318 (9) 40,919 32,124 13,012 (10) 45,126 Operating Expenses Operations and support 24,619 7,582 (30) 32,171 27,599 7,451 (22) 35,028 EBITDA 3,991 4,736 21 8,748 4,525 5,561 12 10,098 Depreciation and amortization 2,262 2,914 (57) 5,119 2,461 2,880 (65) 5,276 Total Operating Expenses 26,881 10,496 (87) 37,290 30,060 10,331 (87) 40,304 Operating Income 1,729 1,822 78 3,629 2,064 2,681 77 4,822 Equity in Net Income (Loss) of Affiliates — — — — — — — — Operating Contribution $ 1,729 $ 1,822 $ 78 $ 3,629 $ 2,064 $ 2,681 $ 77 $ 4,822 Operating Income Margin 6.0 % 14.8 % 8.9 % 6.4 % 20.6 % 10.7 % EBITDA Margin 13.9 % 38.4 % 21.4 % 14.1 % 42.7 % 22.4 % 1 Predominantly the video business previously reported in the Communications segment under the Business Wireline business unit.

