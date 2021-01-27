American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Agreement to Sell its Annuity Business to MassMutual for $3.5 Billion

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Annuity business to Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) for $3.5 billion in cash, subject to final closing adjustments to the extent that GAAP shareholders’ equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income of the entities sold varies from $2.8 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, MassMutual will acquire Great American Life Insurance Company (GALIC) and its two insurance subsidiaries, Annuity Investors Life Insurance Company and Manhattan National Life Insurance Company. At December 31, 2020, GALIC and its subsidiaries had approximately $40 billion of traditional fixed and indexed annuity reserves. AFG expects to recognize an after-tax gain on the sale of $620 million to $690 million ($7.10 to $7.90 per AFG share) upon closing. Prior to completion of the transaction, AFG will acquire approximately $500 million in real estate-related partnerships and directly owned real estate from GALIC.