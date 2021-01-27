 

Zymeworks Advances HER2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, ZW49, into Expansion Cohort Stage of Clinical Development

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 23:15  |  88   |   |   

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, announced today that the Company has begun enrolling patients into the expansion cohort portion of the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for ZW49, its novel HER2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC). Supporting data from the Phase 1 dose escalation portion were highlighted today via a webcast and conference call and are summarized below.

Phase 1 Dose Escalation Study Design

The dose escalation portion of the study employed a standard 3 + 3 design to evaluate escalating doses within different dosing regimens including once every two week (Q2W) and once every three week (Q3W) schedules with the objective of selecting a dose and schedule to advance into the expansion cohorts.

To date patients from sites across the US and Canada with a variety of heavily pretreated HER2‑positive cancer types have been enrolled, including breast cancer, gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma, gynecologic cancers, non-small cell lung cancer, anal cancer, and colorectal cancer.

ZW49 Safety and Tolerability

In the 35 patients who have received ZW49 across all dosing regimens, there have been no dose limiting toxicities, no treatment-related hematologic toxicities including neutropenia or thrombocytopenia, no treatment-related pulmonary toxicity including interstitial lung disease or pneumonitis, and no treatment-related liver toxicity. There have been no treatment-related deaths.

Over 90% of treatment-related adverse events have been mild or moderate (Grade 1 or 2) in severity, with the most common being keratitis, fatigue, and diarrhea, which have been reversible and manageable in an outpatient setting. There have been no discontinuations due to treatment-related adverse events, and the maximum-tolerated dose has not yet been established.

ZW49 Interim Antitumor Activity

ZW49 has demonstrated antitumor activity across all regimens and dose levels evaluated to date, including at the starting dose of 1 mg/kg Q2W. Partial responses and stable disease per RECIST 1.1 have been observed in both Q2W and Q3W dosing regimens, with the Q3W regimen starting to demonstrate a dose-response relationship. Beginning at the initial dose of 2.0 mg/kg Q3W, several patients experienced stable disease including some with disease control greater than four months. At the highest doses tested in the Q3W of 2.5 or 3.0 mg/kg there were six response-evaluable patients with centrally confirmed HER2‑positive disease spanning several different tumor types. The antitumor activity in these six patients consisted of two patients with confirmed partial responses and two patients with stable disease, three of which are still active on study. This regimen is currently enrolling patients at the 3 mg/kg dose with the potential to add new escalation cohorts.

Seite 1 von 4
Zymeworks Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zymeworks Advances HER2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, ZW49, into Expansion Cohort Stage of Clinical Development Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, announced today that the Company has begun enrolling patients into the expansion cohort portion of the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
AT&T Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Apple Reports First Quarter Results
Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints Rosalind Brewer as Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano Pessina ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
FSD Provides Corporate Update
Moderna Confirms Discussions with U.S. Government for Additional 100 Million Doses of the Moderna ...
TransferWise and Visa Announce Global Partnership Following Successful Collaboration on Cloud ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
Zanidatamab Data Highlight Durable Antitumor Activity in HER2‑Expressing Biliary Tract and Gastroesophageal Cancers at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium
11.01.21
Zymeworks Highlights 2020 Achievements and Announces Corporate Priorities
07.01.21
Zymeworks to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and Host Two Webcasts in January to Provide Updates on its Lead Clinical Programs Zanidatamab and ZW49