 

Aspera and LeuTek united under the umbrella brand USU

USU Software AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Aspera and LeuTek united under the umbrella brand USU

28.01.2021 / 10:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aspera and LeuTek united under the umbrella brand USU

The company positions itself as a global software and service provider leader for IT and customer service solutions

Möglingen, January 28, 2021. In an exciting move sure to secure its place as the international market leader for IT and customer service solutions, USU subsidiaries Aspera and LeuTek will now operate under the single brand name, USU. By pooling technologies and four decades of group-wide expertise from more than 10,000 customer projects, USU solutions help customers reduce costs and risks, automate services, and ensure they are well equipped to master future challenges posed by digital transformation.

Every day, more than two million users and several hundred million end customers rely on solutions from the USU Group for their digital IT and customer services. USU solutions will give service organizations access to an integrated, modular, and comprehensive range of consulting services and technologies built around customer needs from one single source - for an enhanced service world.

The established special providers of Software Asset Management (Aspera) and IT monitoring (LeuTek), will operate together under the single USU global brand. USU's previously independent divisions for IT service management (Valuemation), knowledge-based customer services (unymira), and industrial data-driven services (Katana) will also join under the USU name. In doing so, USU Group defines itself as the market leader for smart service solutions and promoting greater international growth.

"Together with our customers, we have closely examined the processes, topics and requirements for IT and customer service. IT and service topics complement each other, with processes engaging like well-oiled gears. This is why we have pooled our knowledge, passion and our best-of-breed technologies to form one uniquely integrated service ecosystem," explains Bernhardt Oberschmidt, CEO of USU Software AG.

