Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and Microderm Technologies Announce that Dermodacyn Disinfecting Solution is Now Available in Hong Kong and Thailand

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, disinfectant use and dermatological conditions, and Microderm Technologies Ltd. announce that Dermodacyn disinfectant has received import clearance as a medical device for Thailand with the help from Microderm’s partner VetSynova Co. Ltd., Thailand, and is now available online and in pharmacies and stores in Hong Kong and Thailand.

Dermodacyn disinfecting solution is designed to be sprayed as an aerosol to disinfect areas suspected to contain bacteria and viruses that can lead to disease. Dermodacyn disinfectant is medical grade and can be used in hospitals to keep doctors and patients protected and safe. It also performs well in other high traffic areas that require constant cleaning and disinfecting. In a study by the University of Hong Kong and Queen Mary Hospital Dermodacyn disinfecting solution showed it effectively kills the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. See https://www.journalofhospitalinfection.com/article/S0195-6701(20)30339 ....

“We believe the fact that Dermodacyn can outperform other products to kill viruses and bacteria effectively and at the same time be completely safe to be used on humans will boost customer confidence and help us further expand our customer base into the public service industry,” said Mr. Christopher Lee, Founder and CEO of Microderm Technologies.

“We originally brought Dermodacyn to customers in Hong Kong and other parts of Asia as a skin antiseptic and wound treatment product before introducing it as a surface disinfectant. This may be the only product to be applied first on humans before being used as a surface disinfectant. This is why Dermodacyn disinfectant is one of the safest and most effective products of its kind in the market. The well-being of our customers is always our priority,” Mr. Lee added.

“Sonoma’s Microcyn technology-based products have been safely and effectively used for over 20 years. We are proud to work with partners like Microderm who are showcasing our technology through consumer channels and highly regarded research institutions,” said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals. “We plan on continuing to research new areas of use and plan to continue to develop new products that will help our customers around the world stay safe and healthy.”