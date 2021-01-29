 

Immunologist and Clinical Transplant Expert, Dolly B. Tyan, PhD, Joins Aditxt as Senior VP of Clinical Development - Transplantation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021   

Dr. Tyan Will Lead and Advance Organ Transplantation Therapeutic Program

Mountain View, CA, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  via NewMediaWire-- Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (Aditxt) (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company developing biotechnologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming, today announced the appointment of Dr. Dolly B. Tyan as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development – Transplantation. In this role, Dr. Tyan will be overseeing Aditxt’s therapeutic program for organ rejection including advancing current candidates towards clinical trials and developing new products for new applications.  

Dr. Tyan’s career of over 45 years prior to joining Aditxt was devoted to nine solid organ and two bone marrow/stem cell transplant programs for both adult and pediatric patients. She is the inventor of four novel and now patented technologies that have transformed transplantation therapeutics and technology worldwide. The major thrust of Dr. Tyan’s career has been aimed at more accurately and clearly defining the immunological state of the transplant candidate/recipient and monitoring their immune response over time with novel technologies. She has developed new clinical tests to replace the ones in standard use for the last 30-50 years and developed a therapeutic strategy for altering the immune status of a patient to improve their chance of receiving a transplant and long-term acceptance of even an incompatible organ. Key to this is understanding the patient’s immune profile in real time.

Dr. Tyan will begin her work at Aditxt by advancing the Company’s proprietary technology, Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy (ADi), which is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance, in the field of organ transplantation. The initial focus is on skin allografts. In this role she will join Dr. Friedrich Kapp, MD, PhD, who is leading Aditxt’s Autoimmunity therapeutic program, to guide the clinical advancement of the therapeutic division of the Company.

Amro Albanna, Co-Founder and CEO of Aditxt, commented, “Dr. Tyan will help drive our mission in the important area of immune reprogramming, one of our two core segments – AditxtReprogramming and AditxtScore. She is an Immunologist and Clinical Transplant expert who has spent much of her career working alongside transplant surgeons, acquiring an intimate knowledge and understanding of innovative approaches that are needed to increase organ acceptance. With Dr. Tyan now on board, and together with Dr. Kapp, they will drive AditxtReprogramming activities as we work toward the commencement of Phase l/lla clinical trials.”

