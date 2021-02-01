 

Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 01:00  |  72   |   |   

January 31, 2021—Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, and Sequoia Capital China, a leading investment firm, today announced a collaboration to catalyze the startup ecosystem in China with the launch of the Sequoia Capital China Intelligent Healthcare Genomics Incubator, Powered by Illumina. The company creation engine will focus on building life sciences startup companies advancing breakthrough applications in genomics.

Sequoia Capital China Intelligent Healthcare Genomics Incubator, Powered by Illumina will leverage the expertise of Illumina for Startups in building genomics companies with the unparalleled track record of Illumina Accelerator in San Francisco Bay Area and Cambridge, UK. Sequoia Capital China will dedicate to this genomics incubator its investment expertise and unmatched community of entrepreneurs to advance genomics founders, which marks another strategic step following the launch of Sequoia Capital China Digital Intelligent Incubator.

“Illumina has a successful track record of creating venture-backed genomics startup companies through Illumina Accelerator in the U.S. and UK,” said Francis deSouza, Chief Executive Officer at Illumina. “Together with Sequoia Capital China, we will now partner with leading entrepreneurs in China to build genomics startup companies that unlock powerful breakthrough genomics applications and clinical sequencing solutions that harness the unique strengths and dynamic markets in China.”

“As a key driver fueling and accelerating innovations and entrepreneurship, we are committed to taking the initiative in incubating startups and enabling innovators to access global resources, ultimately transforming advanced technologies into products and services of essential value," said Neil Shen, Steward of Sequoia Capital, Founding and Managing Partner of Sequoia Capital China. "Together with Illumina, we aim to build a genomics innovation platform to discover and nurture founders in the field of genomics in China. We also look forward to working together with many more leading healthcare companies to jointly promote the development of human wellbeing."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China January 31, 2021—Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, and Sequoia Capital China, a leading investment firm, today announced a collaboration to catalyze the startup ecosystem in China with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Interactive Brokers Lifts All Trading Restrictions on Options
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Illumina to Announce Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, February 11, 2021
23.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 03/21
20.01.21
Illumina Wins Patent Infringement Suit against BGI in the UK
11.01.21
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
11.01.21
Illumina Announces New and Expanded Oncology Partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb, Kura Oncology, Myriad Genetics, and Merck to Advance Comprehensive Genomic Profiling
06.01.21
Illumina and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) in the US and Develop National Surveillance Infrastructure

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.11.20
27
Illumina