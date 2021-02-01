Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China

January 31, 2021—Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, and Sequoia Capital China, a leading investment firm, today announced a collaboration to catalyze the startup ecosystem in China with the launch of the Sequoia Capital China Intelligent Healthcare Genomics Incubator, Powered by Illumina. The company creation engine will focus on building life sciences startup companies advancing breakthrough applications in genomics.

Sequoia Capital China Intelligent Healthcare Genomics Incubator, Powered by Illumina will leverage the expertise of Illumina for Startups in building genomics companies with the unparalleled track record of Illumina Accelerator in San Francisco Bay Area and Cambridge, UK. Sequoia Capital China will dedicate to this genomics incubator its investment expertise and unmatched community of entrepreneurs to advance genomics founders, which marks another strategic step following the launch of Sequoia Capital China Digital Intelligent Incubator.