 

Waste Management Named Again to Fortune Magazine’s List of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’

02.02.2021, 14:28  |  41   |   |   

Waste Management (NYSE: WM) has joined Fortune magazine’s list of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ for the third year in a row. Most importantly, WM moved from the number six position to the first position in Fortune’s industry category and improved upon all possible key attributes of reputation including; innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, quality of products/services, and global competitiveness. Since 1997, Fortune Magazine and Korn Ferry International have conducted the research and produced the list, based on a survey of almost 3,800 executives, directors, and industry analysts.

“Being recognized on this list is a testament to the commitment and hard work of our nearly 50,000 team members,” said Jim Fish, president and CEO of Waste Management. “We are truly proud of every team member who helped make WM what it is - a People First company that's always working for a sustainable tomorrow.”

The Fortune study, conducted in partnership with Korn Ferry, surveys thousands of senior executives, outside directors, and financial analysts to identify the companies that enjoy the strongest reputations within their industries and across industries. The survey assesses candidates in 56 industry groupings drawn from Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies and other major non-U.S. companies. Survey participants rate candidates based on the nine key attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness. Learn more about the methodology at www.kornferry.com.

ABOUT WASTE MANAGEMENT

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America, providing services throughout the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator, and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The Company’s customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America. To learn more information about Waste Management, please visit www.wm.com.



Diskussion: aus Müll Geld machen
Wertpapier


