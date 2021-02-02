Waste Management Named Again to Fortune Magazine’s List of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’

Waste Management (NYSE: WM) has joined Fortune magazine’s list of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ for the third year in a row. Most importantly, WM moved from the number six position to the first position in Fortune’s industry category and improved upon all possible key attributes of reputation including; innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, quality of products/services, and global competitiveness. Since 1997, Fortune Magazine and Korn Ferry International have conducted the research and produced the list, based on a survey of almost 3,800 executives, directors, and industry analysts.

“Being recognized on this list is a testament to the commitment and hard work of our nearly 50,000 team members,” said Jim Fish, president and CEO of Waste Management. “We are truly proud of every team member who helped make WM what it is - a People First company that's always working for a sustainable tomorrow.”