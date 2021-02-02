 

GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter 2020 and Year Ended December 31, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 20:00  |  50   |   |   

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMCO”) (NYSE: GBL) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Results

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended Year Ended
(In thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
 
U.S. GAAP Basis
Revenues

$

71,348

$

61,252

$

86,280

$

259,726

$

312,368

Operating income

 

23,684

 

31,842

 

33,043

 

99,609

 

117,984

Net income

 

19,723

 

16,435

 

24,382

 

58,693

 

81,917

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.74

$

0.62

$

0.91

$

2.20

$

2.98

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

 

26,680

 

26,613

 

26,892

 

26,680

 

27,479

Shares outstanding

 

27,503

 

27,485

 

27,380

 

27,503

 

27,380

  Assets Under Management AUM - end of period (in millions)

$

32,561

$

29,692

$

36,475

$

32,561

$

36,475

AUM - average (in millions)

 

30,928

 

30,326

 

35,940

 

30,992

 

36,443

Giving Back to Society – (Y)our “S” in ESG

The Board of Directors approved in August 2020 a $0.25 per share shareholder designated charitable contribution (“SDCC”), a 25% increase from the prior year’s $0.20 per share designation under the program. We estimate this will total approximately $5.4 million. Since the inception of GAMCO’s SDCC program in 2013, and counting this current amount, shareholders will have designated charitable gifts of close to $37 million to more than 280 501(c)(3) institutions. When combined with our other charitable donations, this boosts our total contributions to approximately $62 million since our initial public offering in February 1999.

SHAREHOLDERS HAVE UNTIL THE RECORD DATE OF FEBRUARY 28, 2021 TO REGISTER THEIR SHARES WITH OUR TRANSFER AGENT IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE IN THE CURRENT SDCC.

This charitable program underscores our giving back to society as part of our commitment to managing socially responsible portfolios since 1987, which has evolved to include integrating ESG (environmental, social, and governance) factors.

Actively managed non-transparent ETFs

On February 1, 2021, we launched our first actively managed non-transparent ETF, the Love our Planet & People (LOPP) ETF. In an effort to encourage investment, and to acknowledge our appreciation for our private wealth and mutual fund clients, we will offer a loyalty program under which the first $100 million invested in LOPP will incur no fees or expenses for at least one year. The advisor is absorbing these costs underscoring our emphasis on the environment, and to incentivize our clients’ investment in the future of planet and our people.

Revenues – Sequential Growth

- Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $71.3 million compared with $61.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. This increase includes incentive fees of $8.5 million in the fourth quarter and none in the third quarter.

- Investment advisory fees were $65.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 versus $54.9 million in the third quarter of 2020:

- Gabelli Funds’ revenues were $40.3 million compared to $38.9 million in the third quarter of 2020.

- Institutional and Private Wealth Management revenues, which are generally billed on portfolio values at the beginning of the quarter, were $15.0 million compared to $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2020.

- SICAV revenues were $1.2 million for each quarter.

- Distribution fees from our equity mutual funds and other income were $6.4 million for both quarters.

Operating Income

For the fourth quarter of 2020, operating income was $23.7 million versus $31.8 million in the third quarter. Waivers of CEO compensation bolstered operating income in the fourth quarter of 2020 by $4.7 million and by $10.0 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-Operating Income

Mark-to-market investment gains were $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 versus losses of $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. Interest expense was $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Income Taxes

GAMCO’s effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was 28.4% versus 27.4% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Year over Year

Total revenues for 2020 were $259.7 million compared with $312.4 million in 2019.

For 2020, operating income of $99.6 million was bolstered by a $14.7 million benefit from CEO compensation waivers. Operating income for 2019 was $118.0 million, enhanced by the $27.2 million benefit from CEO compensation waivers but reduced by $19.3 million of deferred compensation amortization, a non-cash charge which includes the impact of the change in GBL share price.

For the year, mark-to-market investment losses were $6.6 million higher at $15.9 million in 2020 versus losses of $9.3 million in 2019. Interest expense was unchanged at $2.6 million for the full years 2020 and 2019.

GAMCO’s effective tax rate for 2020 was 29.9% versus 24.6% for 2019. This increase is primarily as a result of non-deductibility of certain expenses as a result of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Business Highlights

- The COVID-19 pandemic has had no material impact on our operations, including our financial reporting systems, internal controls over financial reporting, and disclosure controls and procedures. From July 1st to December 31st, GAMCO paid the premiums for all teammates enrolled in our healthcare plans.

- On November 2nd and 3rd, Gabelli Funds hosted the 44th Annual Auto Symposium with virtual presentations from leading automotive companies with a particular focus on the EV ecosystem.

- On November 13th, Gabelli Funds and the Columbia Business School hosted the 2nd Annual Healthcare Symposium which included panels that discussed vaccines and therapeutics to treat COVID-19, health policy and reimbursement trends, and healthcare delivery in a virtual world.

- On January 4th, GAMCO International SICAV launched GAMCO Convertible Securities. The fund, managed by our Dinsmore team, leverages the firm’s history of investing in dedicated convertible security portfolios since 1979. Multiple share classes were available at launch and are tailored for global institutional investors as well as select non-U.S. retail investors.

- On January 7th, we received regulatory approval for our actively managed non-transparent ETFs. We launched the first fund, Love our Planet & People, on February 1, 2021, and the second one, Gabelli Growth Innovators, is expected to launch later in February.

Balance Sheet

GAMCO ended the year with cash and investments of $124.2 million and short-term debt of $24.2 million. Also of note was the reduction in payables of over $36 million.

Return to Shareholders

During the quarter, GAMCO paid an extra $0.90 per share dividend in addition to the regular $0.02 per share for a total of $25.2 million. The Company purchased 42,116 shares for $0.5 million, at an average price of $12.98 per share.

On February 2, 2021, GAMCO’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share, which is payable on March 30, 2021 to class A and class B shareholders of record on March 16, 2021.

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMCO is known for its research-driven approach to equity investing. GAMCO conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,500 institutional and private wealth separate accounts, principally in the U.S.) and Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, a SICAV, and 16 closed-end funds). GAMCO serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors.

GAMCO offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value and Growth Equity, ESG, Convertibles, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, and Fixed Income. In 1977, GAMCO launched its flagship All Cap Value strategy, Gabelli Value, and in 1986 launched its mutual fund business.

Table I: Assets Under Management and Fund Flows - 4th Quarter 2020 (in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fund

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Market

 

distributions,

 

 

September 30,

 

Client

 

Client

 

appreciation/

 

net of

 

December 31,

2020

 

Inflows

 

Outflows

 

(depreciation)

 

reinvestments

 

2020

Equities:
Mutual Funds

$

8,855

$

305

$

(726)

$

1,147

$

(40)

$

9,541

Closed-end Funds

 

7,017

 

40

 

(57)

 

900

 

(127)

 

7,773

Institutional & PWM (a)

 

10,539

 

155

 

(544)

 

2,221

 

-

 

12,371

SICAV

 

437

 

90

 

(91)

 

38

 

-

 

474

Total Equities

 

26,848

 

590

 

(1,418)

 

4,306

 

(167)

 

30,159

 
100% U.S. Treasury Fund

 

2,822

 

700

 

(1,153)

 

1

 

-

 

2,370

Institutional & PWM Fixed Income

 

22

 

10

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

32

Total Treasuries & Fixed Income

 

2,844

 

710

 

(1,153)

 

1

 

-

 

2,402

Total Assets Under Management

$

29,692

$

1,300

$

(2,571)

$

4,307

$

(167)

$

32,561

 
(a) Includes $196 and $166 of 100% U.S. Treasury Fund AUM at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
Table II
GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31

 

December 31

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 
Investment advisory and incentive fees

$

64,991

$

78,197

$

233,628

$

279,090

Distribution fees and other income

 

6,357

 

8,083

 

26,098

 

33,278

Total revenues

 

71,348

 

86,280

 

259,726

 

312,368

 
Compensation costs (a)

 

29,859

 

33,165

 

102,347

 

123,528

Management fee expense (a)

 

1,651

 

1,661

 

5,376

 

9,963

Distribution costs

 

7,216

 

8,680

 

28,474

 

34,226

Other operating expenses

 

8,938

 

9,731

 

23,920

 

26,667

Total expenses

 

47,664

 

53,237

 

160,117

 

194,384

 
Operating income

 

23,684

 

33,043

 

99,609

 

117,984

 
Investment gain/(loss)

 

4,492

 

(1,307)

 

(7,869)

 

(2,217)

Interest expense

 

(635)

 

(647)

 

(2,620)

 

(2,609)

Shareholder-designated contribution

 

-

 

-

 

(5,436)

 

(4,500)

Non-operating loss

 

3,857

 

(1,954)

 

(15,925)

 

(9,326)

 
Income before income taxes

 

27,541

 

31,089

 

83,684

 

108,658

Provision for income taxes

 

7,818

 

6,707

 

24,991

 

26,741

Net income

$

19,723

$

24,382

$

58,693

$

81,917

 
Net income:
Basic

$

0.75

$

0.91

$

2.21

$

2.99

Diluted

$

0.74

$

0.91

$

2.20

$

2.98

 
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic

 

26,439

 

26,801

 

26,571

 

27,407

Diluted

 

26,680

 

26,892

 

26,680

 

27,479

 
Actual shares outstanding (b)

 

27,503

 

27,380

 

27,503

 

27,380

(a) The CEO waiver reduced compensation costs by $3,821, $7,154, $12,367, and $23,010, respectively and management fee expense by $885, $1,928, $2,293, and $4,219, respectively.
(b) Includes 1,080 RSA shares at December 31, 2020 and 661 RSA shares at December 31, 2019.
Table III
GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands, except per share data)
 

December 31,

 

December 31,

2020

 

2019

 
ASSETS
Cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury Bills

$

98,313

$

86,136

Investments in securities

 

25,845

 

34,273

Receivable from brokers

 

5,833

 

989

Other receivables

 

32,524

 

41,557

Deferred tax asset and income tax receivable

 

9,462

 

16,389

Other assets

 

11,896

 

10,542

Total assets

$

183,873

$

189,886

 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Payable to brokers

$

1

$

-

Securities sold, not yet purchased

 

799

 

-

Income taxes payable and deferred tax liabilities

 

2,381

 

757

Compensation payable

 

21,543

 

64,279

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

48,023

 

45,942

Sub-total

 

72,747

 

110,978

5.875% Senior Notes (due June 1, 2021)

 

24,215

 

24,191

Total liabilities

 

96,962

 

135,169

 
Stockholders' equity (a)

 

86,911

 

54,717

 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

183,873

$

189,886

 
(a) Shares outstanding of 27,503, and 27,380, respectively.

Non-GAAP information and reconciliation:

Management believes the use of non-GAAP measures provides relevant information to allow investors to view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and benchmark performance between periods for its core operating results. Management uses non-GAAP measures in its financial, investing and operational decision-making process, for internal reporting and as part of its forecasting and budgeting processes. GAMCO’s calculation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for related U.S. GAAP measures.

The following table reconciles the U.S. GAAP basis amounts, as reported, to the non-GAAP measures:

Three Months Ended Year Ended
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data) 		December 31,
2020 		December 31,
2019 		December 31,
2020 		December 31,
2019
 
Net income, U.S. GAAP basis

$

19,723

$

24,382

$

58,693

$

81,917

Impact of DCCAs on expenses and taxes (a):
Compensation costs

 

-

 

1,660

 

(1,409)

 

14,791

Management fee expense

 

-

 

1,030

 

-

 

4,538

Provision for income taxes

 

-

 

(646)

 

349

 

(4,639)

Total impact of DCCAs on expenses and taxes

 

-

 

2,044

 

(1,060)

 

14,690

Net income, as adjusted

$

19,723

$

26,426

$

57,633

$

96,607

 
Per fully diluted share:
Net income, U.S. GAAP basis

$

0.74

$

0.91

$

2.20

$

2.98

Impact of DCCAs

$

-

$

0.08

$

(0.04)

$

0.54

Net income, as adjusted

$

0.74

$

0.99

$

2.16

$

3.52

 
(a) The non-GAAP adjustments relate to multiple deferred cash compensation agreements ("DCCAs").

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Our disclosure and analysis in this press release, which do not present historical information, contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements because they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. They also appear in any discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, future performance of our products, expenses, the outcome of any legal proceedings, and financial results. Although we believe that we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know about our business and operations, the economy, the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and other conditions, there can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from what we expect or believe. Therefore, you should proceed with caution in relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, some of which are listed below, that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ from our expectations include risks associated with the duration and scope of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic resulting in volatile market conditions, a decline in the securities markets that adversely affect our assets under management, negative performance of our products, the failure to perform as required under our investment management agreements, a general downturn in the economy that negatively impacts our operations, and the ongoing impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act with respect to tax rates and the non-deductibility of certain portions of named executive officer compensation. We also direct your attention to the more specific discussions of these and other risks, uncertainties and other important factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. Other factors that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We do not undertake to update publicly any forward-looking statements if we subsequently learn that we are unlikely to achieve our expectations whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE: GBL).

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus, which contains more complete information about this and other matters, should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, please call 800 GABELLI or visit www.gabelli.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter 2020 and Year Ended December 31, 2020 GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMCO”) (NYSE: GBL) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Fourth Quarter Results Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended (In thousands, except per share data) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Vertex Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to Commercialize Emission-Reduction Technology
Verint Celebrates ‘Day One’ as a Company Focused on Enabling Brands to Achieve Boundless ...
VBI Vaccines Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of BLA Filing for VBI’s 3-Antigen Prophylactic ...
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
PFIZER REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2020 RESULTS AND RELEASES 5-YEAR PIPELINE METRICS
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Pivotal Phase 3 Psoriasis Study ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Gabelli Funds’ Actively Managed ETF Love Our Planet & People (LOPP) Available to Invest in Beginning Today
22.01.21
GAMCO Expects to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Diluted Earnings of $0.69 to $0.73 Per Share
21.01.21
Gabelli Focus Five Fund Changes Its Name to Gabelli Focused Growth and Income Fund, Implements Monthly Distributions
19.01.21
Gabelli Funds to Launch Actively Managed ETF Love Our Planet & People (LOPP)
11.01.21
GAMCO International SICAV gibt Start von neuem OGAW-Teilfonds bekannt: GAMCO Convertible Securities
11.01.21
Gabelli Equity Trust Appoints Additional Teammates as Portfolio Managers
11.01.21
GAMCO International SICAV Announces the Launch of a new UCITS sub-fund: GAMCO Convertible Securities
04.01.21
Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Welcomes Jennie Tsai, Jing He, and Sara Wojda Portfolio Managers