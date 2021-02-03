 

Veolia Shareholder’s Rights in Suez Fully Confirmed

Today's decision of the Judicial Court of Nanterre supersedes all previous decisions relating to the information-consultation of Suez employees. It confirms that Veolia (Paris:VIE) has not breached any obligation towards Suez employees. As a result, Veolia immediately recovers all of its shareholder rights.

Veolia remains available to discuss with Suez employees on its merger project.

Veolia confirms its determination to complete the creation of a world champion in ecological transformation.

