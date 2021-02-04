Novo Integrated Sciences Announces New President of Novo Healthnet Limited

Mr. Asher’s appointment comes at an exciting time for the Company as it works to expand both the service and the product offerings of its patient centric platforms and protocols. Mr. Asher has garnered over 20 years of experience implementing growth strategies and initiatives for consumer centric platforms focused on patient care and wellness in the healthcare sector. With the Company implementing its medical technology applications and rehabilitative sciences growth strategies, Mr. Asher’s expertise in sales, marketing, developing and monetizing programs for combatting metabolic syndrome, and integrating patient-based protocols, products, and services while ensuring positive patient outcomes provides NHL with strong leadership during this critical period of transformation.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:NVOSD) (OTCQB:NVOS) (the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of multi-dimensional primary healthcare services in Canada; and Novo Healthnet Limited (“NHL”), a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary of the Company, announced today Mr. James Asher has been appointed as President, NHL. Mr. Asher succeeds Dr. Pierre Dalcourt, who remains a member of the Company’s Board of Directors and a Senior Advisor with NHL.

Robert Mattacchione, the Company’s CEO and Board Chairman, stated, “James brings an undeniable track record of developing wellness sales strategies and executing on those initiatives with impressive results. Novo Healthnet Limited is bringing the next evolution of healthcare to life by empowering the patient with consumership at all levels of the healthcare process. James’s innate ability to create the culture necessary to elevate the patient experience from traditional and passive to novel and proactive is an integral component necessary for the Company to be a leader in next generation healthcare.”

Mr. Mattacchione further states, “All of us engaged with the effort to continue the growth of the Company and NHL are grateful to Dr. Dalcourt for his many years of commitment and are equally grateful for his continued work as a Director with the Company and Senior Advisor with NHL.”

About Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. is a U.S. based corporation which owns Canadian and U.S. subsidiaries that deliver, or intend to deliver, multidisciplinary primary healthcare related services and products through the integration of medical technology, advanced therapeutics and rehabilitative science.