 

Novo Integrated Sciences Announces New President of Novo Healthnet Limited

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:NVOSD) (OTCQB:NVOS) (the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of multi-dimensional primary healthcare services in Canada; and Novo Healthnet Limited (“NHL”), a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary of the Company, announced today Mr. James Asher has been appointed as President, NHL. Mr. Asher succeeds Dr. Pierre Dalcourt, who remains a member of the Company’s Board of Directors and a Senior Advisor with NHL.

Mr. Asher’s appointment comes at an exciting time for the Company as it works to expand both the service and the product offerings of its patient centric platforms and protocols. Mr. Asher has garnered over 20 years of experience implementing growth strategies and initiatives for consumer centric platforms focused on patient care and wellness in the healthcare sector. With the Company implementing its medical technology applications and rehabilitative sciences growth strategies, Mr. Asher’s expertise in sales, marketing, developing and monetizing programs for combatting metabolic syndrome, and integrating patient-based protocols, products, and services while ensuring positive patient outcomes provides NHL with strong leadership during this critical period of transformation.

Robert Mattacchione, the Company’s CEO and Board Chairman, stated, “James brings an undeniable track record of developing wellness sales strategies and executing on those initiatives with impressive results. Novo Healthnet Limited is bringing the next evolution of healthcare to life by empowering the patient with consumership at all levels of the healthcare process. James’s innate ability to create the culture necessary to elevate the patient experience from traditional and passive to novel and proactive is an integral component necessary for the Company to be a leader in next generation healthcare.”

Mr. Mattacchione further states, “All of us engaged with the effort to continue the growth of the Company and NHL are grateful to Dr. Dalcourt for his many years of commitment and are equally grateful for his continued work as a Director with the Company and Senior Advisor with NHL.”

About Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. is a U.S. based corporation which owns Canadian and U.S. subsidiaries that deliver, or intend to deliver, multidisciplinary primary healthcare related services and products through the integration of medical technology, advanced therapeutics and rehabilitative science.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novo Integrated Sciences Announces New President of Novo Healthnet Limited Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:NVOSD) (OTCQB:NVOS) (the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of multi-dimensional primary healthcare services in Canada; and Novo Healthnet Limited (“NHL”), a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary of the Company, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
Nexstar Media Group Digital Network Delivers Record Use and Growth in 2020
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Kaiser Permanente Accelerates its Use of Cloud in Strategic Collaboration with Accenture and ...
Sunnova Offers Industry’s First 0% APR for Home Solar + Battery Storage Service
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
GWPH Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of GW Pharmaceuticals plc Is Fair to ...
Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) Approves Interim Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update