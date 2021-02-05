Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) today announced that Tom Civik, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Helen Collins, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: Oncology Day on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT.

Live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible and available for replay from the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at: http://investor.fiveprime.com/events.cfm. Five Prime will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 30 days after the conference.