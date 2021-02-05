ATSG to Webcast Investor Presentation at the Stifel 2021 Transportation & Logistics Conference

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATSG) today announced that it will make a webcast presentation at the Stifel Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. Eastern time.

ATSG’s Rich Corrado, president and chief executive officer, and Quint Turner, chief financial officer, will discuss the company’s business model and its strategy as the leading source of leased freighter aircraft, including Boeing 767s it leases to Amazon, DHL, UPS and others, as well as its dedicated passenger transport services for the U.S. Department of Defense and other customers. They will also review ATSG’s financial position, including expanding cash flows from its growing portfolio of leased freighter aircraft, and its strong balance sheet.