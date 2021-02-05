 

ATSG to Webcast Investor Presentation at the Stifel 2021 Transportation & Logistics Conference

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATSG) today announced that it will make a webcast presentation at the Stifel Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. Eastern time.

ATSG’s Rich Corrado, president and chief executive officer, and Quint Turner, chief financial officer, will discuss the company’s business model and its strategy as the leading source of leased freighter aircraft, including Boeing 767s it leases to Amazon, DHL, UPS and others, as well as its dedicated passenger transport services for the U.S. Department of Defense and other customers. They will also review ATSG’s financial position, including expanding cash flows from its growing portfolio of leased freighter aircraft, and its strong balance sheet.

ATSG will offer a live audio webcast of a “fireside chat” discussion led by Stifel analyst David Ross, plus an updated investor slide presentation, via links on its website, www.atsginc.com. The webcast presentation will be available via the same site for 30 days.

About ATSG

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.



