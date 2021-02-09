 

Innate Pharma Advances Lacutamab Clinical Development Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 07:00  |  62   |   |   

TELLOMAK trial progresses as cohort 2 of KIR3DL2-expressing mycosis fungoides
patients advances to Stage 2 earlier than anticipated

Company to initiate two new clinical trials to investigate lacutamab in peripheral
T-cell lymphoma, including Phase 2 combination study with leading global
lymphoma research network, LYSA

Webcast featuring key opinion leaders today at 2:00 p.m. CET / 8:00 a.m. ET

MARSEILLE, France, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH – ISIN: FR0010331421; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) today announced new clinical developments for its first-in-class, proprietary investigational asset, lacutamab, an anti-KIR3DL2 cytotoxicity-inducing antibody in development for T-cell lymphomas. This includes advancement of the KIR3DL2-expressing mycosis fungoides (MF) cohort (cohort 2) to Stage 2 in the TELLOMAK study, as well as the initiation of the peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) clinical program.

Mycosis Fungoides: Advancing TELLOMAK Cohort 2 to Stage 2
In TELLOMAK, an open-label, multi-cohort, Phase 2 trial, lacutamab demonstrated a positive early signal in cohort 2. This cohort reached the pre-determined number of responses needed to advance to stage 2, allowing the Company to recruit additional patients. The Company plans to present this preliminary data at a scientific meeting in 2021.

Recruitment is ongoing in cohort 3, evaluating lacutamab as a monotherapy in KIR3DL2 non-expressing MF patients.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma: Introducing a Data-Driven Clinical Strategy
The Company today announced plans to initiate two parallel clinical trials to study lacutamab in KIR3DL2-expressing patients with relapsed/refractory PTCL. Together these trials offer a data-driven strategy to identify potential opportunities for lacutamab in the relapsed setting, and potential expansion into earlier lines of therapy for PTCL in the future.

  • Phase 1b trial: a Company-sponsored Phase 1b clinical trial to evaluate lacutamab as a monotherapy in KIR3DL2-expressing patients with relapsed PTCL.

  • Phase 2 KILT (anti-KIR in T Cell Lymphoma) trial: The Lymphoma Study Association (LYSA) will launch an investigator-sponsored, randomized trial to evaluate lacutamab in combination with chemotherapy GEMOX (gemcitabine in combination with oxaliplatin) versus GEMOX alone in KIR3DL2-expressing relapsed/refractory patients.

Lacutamab is our priority clinical asset, and we are pleased to share important progress of this program. The early signal seen in the KIR3DL2-expressing mycosis fungoides patient population is encouraging and moves us past the pre-determined threshold for the cohort earlier than anticipated,” said Joyson Karakunnel, M.D., MSc, FACP, Chief Medical Officer Innate Pharma.In addition, our PTCL trials announced today demonstrate our strategy to first explore lacutamab’s potential in the relapsed/refractory setting, then potentially in earlier lines of treatment. Partnering with LYSA will provide invaluable expertise given their track record in advancing therapeutics for the lymphoma community.”

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innate Pharma Advances Lacutamab Clinical Development Program TELLOMAK trial progresses as cohort 2 of KIR3DL2-expressing mycosis fungoides patients advances to Stage 2 earlier than anticipated Company to initiate two new clinical trials to investigate lacutamab in peripheral T-cell lymphoma, including Phase …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility
REPEAT: Clean Power Increases Its Investment in PowerTap to 94.5%
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
Golar LNG Partners LP: Q4 2020 results presentation
Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its ...
Oxford Immunotec Enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GC MS (Green Cross Medical Science ...
Marrone Bio Innovations’ New Plant Health Product, Pacesetter, Delivers a Six to One Return on ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
Innate Pharma advances lacutamab clinical development program
03.02.21
Innate Pharma to host key opinion leader discussion on the potential role of lacutamab across T-cell lymphomas
03.02.21
Innate Pharma to Host Key Opinion Leader Discussion on the Potential Role of Lacutamab Across T-Cell Lymphomas