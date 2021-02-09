Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH issues third corporate bond 2021/2026

Target volume of the issue at EUR 60 million; coupon between 4.50% and 5.00% p.a.

Exchange period for holders of the Bond 2017/2022 starts tomorrow

Subscription at Deutsche Börse from 1 to 4 March 2021 (early closing possible)

Early redemption of existing Bond 2017/2022 planned

Munich, 9 February 2021 - Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH, one of the leading European suppliers of thin, refined wooden fibreboards for the furniture, door and coating industries, will issue its third corporate bond and plans the early redemption of the existing Bond 2017/2022. The securities prospectus for the new Bond 2021/2026 (ISIN: DE000A3H2V19, WKN: A3H2V1) was today approved by the Luxembourg Financial Supervisory Authority, Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), and notified to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).

The Bond 2021/2026 has a target volume of EUR 60 million, which is intended to be used to refinance the existing Bond 2017/2022 (ISIN: DE000A2E4NW7, WKN: A2E4NW); the latter has been callable by the company since 14 June 2020 at a price of 101.5% under certain conditions (call option). The new bond has a term of 5.5 years and offers an annual fixed coupon rate in the range from 4.50% to 5.00%. The final coupon and the final volume will be determined after the end of the offer period based on the subscription orders received and published via the pricing notification.

Holders of the Bond 2017/2022 will have the opportunity to exchange their notes for notes of the new bond in the context of a public exchange offer from 10 February 2021 to 25 February 2021, 18:00 h. For each exchanged Note 2017/2022 with a nominal value of EUR 1,000, the holders will receive a new Note 2021/2026 with a nominal value of EUR 1,000 and an additional amount of EUR 25.00. In addition, noteholders participating in the public exchange offer may acquire additional notes under a multiple purchase option.