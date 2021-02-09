 

Veritone Continues International Expansion Through Agreement with Peru’s CRP Radios

Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE, today announced a new agreement with Lima, Peru-based commercial radio group, CRP Radios. The deal marks a significant milestone in Veritone’s global market expansion by broadening its reach in the South American region.

Veritone's agreement with Peru's CRP Radios continues the company's international expansion. (Photo: Business Wire)

The agreement allows CRP Radios to leverage Veritone Attribute, a leading AI-enabled broadcast attribution application, giving the group greater insight into ad performance across its eight radio stations. Through the use of Veritone Attribute, CRP Radios will also be able to show the efficacy of the campaign, inform ad optimization strategies and maximize return on investment for advertisers. In three local campaigns tested with Attribute, the radio group demonstrated advertising across their stations accounted for nearly a 12% average lift in website visits for advertisers.

“We needed a tool that had intuitive features and support, and after evaluating Veritone Attribute, we knew the application would give us just that, and more,” said Abraham Zavala Cochano, General Manager at CRP Radios. “Attribute allows us to demonstrate lift in website visits from ads aired across our stations in a way we have never been able to accomplish, which has been an invaluable asset to our advertising partners and allowed us to showcase real-time analytics to better measure campaign effectiveness.”

Radio ad spend in Latin America is projected to grow to $1.28 billion U.S. dollars this year. The adoption and deployment of Veritone’s AI-enabled solution positions CRP Radios as a leader in the South American broadcasting industry by providing capabilities to make it easier and more intuitive to deliver actionable insights across radio advertising campaigns. Not only will this help CRP Radios drive more ad revenue, it also creates greater satisfaction with their customers by providing ad performance data so they can adjust strategy in near-real-time.

