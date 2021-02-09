 

Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 14:45  |  103   |   |   

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBER was invented to 'deliver' people from "A" to "B". Now it's future is delivering alcohol. Recently, according to an article on CBS San Francisco, UBER announced that it is acquiring alcohol delivery startup Drizly for $1.1 billion in stock and cash. The deal, will result in Drizly being integrated into Uber's food delivery app while also remaining a standalone app.  Drizly was founded in 2012, inspired by what the company's site describes as a "simple text" between two friends: "Why can't you get alcohol delivered?" It now partners with thousands of retailers in more than 1,400 US cities to sell alcohol through its platform to be delivered in under an hour.  "Wherever you want to go and whatever you need to get, our goal at Uber is to make people's lives a little bit easier. That's why we've been branching into new categories like groceries, prescriptions and now, alcohol," said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in a statement."   Active Cannabis companies in the markets this week include NxGen Brands Inc. (OTCPK: NXGB), ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK: ISWH), Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Puration, Inc. (OTCPK: PURA).

The news comes as delivery services have seen skyrocketing demand during the pandemic. Uber has leaned on Eats, its food delivery business, while its core rides business has plummeted. In July, Uber acquired one of its smaller food delivery competitors, Postmates, for $2.65 billion in an all-stock deal.  The trend to add delivery to increase revenues is growing in other markets as well, specifically the Cannabis market. According to a recent report by ArcView Market Research and BDS Analytics, said that the delivery sub-market will be the highest, fastest growing stream in the market.  It concluded: "The marijuana industry is hurdling forward in sales and business opportunities with no signs of stopping.  The delivery sector is particularly one we should be keeping our eyes on, as it delivers the most promise for growth and robust revenue. As legalization heats up across the US, we can only expect delivery services to continue stepping up their game to meet the growing demand… With delivery licenses allowing cannabis delivery anywhere in California, the chance is now, and the opportunity is here."

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - UBER was invented to 'deliver' people from "A" to "B". Now it's future is delivering alcohol. Recently, according to an article on CBS San Francisco, UBER …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Increasing Popularity among Various Applications to Influence Growth of Polymer Foams Market between 2019 and 2027: TMR
Mitsubishi Power Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Autonomous Plant Operations with Its ...
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Exclusive Survey Results: Two-Thirds of Pension Funds Don't Monitor FX Costs
DelveInsight Analysts Expect Beta-Thalassemia Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 16.3% During the ...
Transtema Selects Polystar to Deliver Virtual NOC Automation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) From ...
Growatt became the largest residential PV inverter supplier in Brazil
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
En+ Group's Metals segment and Hodaka agree low carbon aluminium partnership
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:09 Uhr
ISW Holdings Announces Pod5 Crypto Mining Pod Set to be Powered Up on February 12
11:38 Uhr
HT+ Update: Paypal • 3-5 Jahre vor Plan Dank Corona
09:27 Uhr
Videoausblick: Mutationen der Finanzmärkte!
08:30 Uhr
Zwei Megatrends in einer Aktie: WELTNEUHEIT: Setzen Sie jetzt auf eine der spektakulärsten ROHSTOFF - BLOCKCHAIN Storys der Welt!
08:15 Uhr
Tagesausblick: Bitcoin und Gold ziehen stark an
07:45 Uhr
Kann sich die Square-Aktie 2021 im Wert verdoppeln?
07:33 Uhr
Morgenticker (09.02.2021)
08.02.21
BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (BFCH) Provides Shareholder Update
08.02.21
Marktgeflüster: Welche Sau treiben wir heute durchs Dorf?
08.02.21
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Confirms That its E-Commerce Platform Will be Configured to Accept Bitcoin (BTC) as Payment Option

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:25 Uhr
25.026
Bitcoin oder doch Shitcoin?!
14:03 Uhr
3
Krypto-Casino: „Kryptowährung der kleinen Leute“ oder Scherzwährung? Dogecoin im Experten-Check
05.02.21
177
Realtime-Signal und Realtime-Trading Thread zu Crypto Currencies
24.01.21
3
BITCOIN im Kreuzfeuer! (Bald Verbot?)
24.01.21
12
Bedenken beim Krypto-Hype: Warnungen der EZB und BaFin ändern nichts an der hohen Bitcoin-Nachfrage