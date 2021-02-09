 

Travelers Named a 2021 Military Friendly Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced that it has been named a 2021 Military Friendly Company by VIQTORY, publisher of G.I. Jobs. The designation is given to organizations that have robust programs in place to support the military community.

“We have a longstanding commitment to assisting veterans and their families, and it’s an honor to be recognized for our efforts,” said Diane Kurtzman, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Travelers. “Our military-friendly programs are focused on providing a culture that enables transitioning service members to thrive in the civilian workforce and use the invaluable skills they acquired while serving our country.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Travelers Companies!
Long
Basispreis 136,48€
Hebel 14,57
Ask 0,85
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 156,65€
Hebel 13,46
Ask 0,84
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Travelers has been included on VIQTORY’s Military Friendly lists for more than a decade and has been named a Military Times “Best for Vets” company since 2014 because of its extensive military-friendly initiatives, which include:

  • Offering an employee resource group focused on building awareness of veterans’ skills and experiences. Since its launch in 2013, the Military and Veterans & Allies Diversity Network has grown to more than 3,200 members nationally.
  • Supporting American Corporate Partners, a national nonprofit that helps veterans discover their next career. Since 2010, Travelers employees have mentored hundreds of post-9/11 veterans.
  • Providing comprehensive benefits for employees deployed on active duty. The company offers full benefits and supplements employees’ military pay for up to five years of their deployment.

The company has also signed the Statement of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve at both state and national levels and is part of the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership.

The Military Friendly lists are compiled each year based on public and government data sources, as well as responses from a survey completed by each company.

To learn more about Travelers and its commitment to recruiting military service members, visit Travelers.com/military.

About Travelers
 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2020. For more information, visit Travelers.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Travelers Named a 2021 Military Friendly Company The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced that it has been named a 2021 Military Friendly Company by VIQTORY, publisher of G.I. Jobs. The designation is given to organizations that have robust programs in place to support the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
TYME Announces Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Glu Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
OPDIVO (nivolumab) in Combination with CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) Shows Sustained Survival and ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Travelers Canada Introduces IntelliDrive
25.01.21
Travelers Releases Position Paper on Insuring Autonomous Vehicles
23.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 03/21
21.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow erlahmt - Rally an Nasdaq ungebrochen
21.01.21
Aktien New York: Nach Rekordjagd geht Puste aus - Nasdaq-Rally ungebrochen
21.01.21
Aktien New York: Nach der Rekordjagd geht etwas die Puste aus
21.01.21
Travelers Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2020 Net Income per Diluted Share of $5.10 and Return on Equity of 18.4%
11.01.21
Travelers Institute Kicks Off 2021 Programming