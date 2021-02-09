Travelers Named a 2021 Military Friendly Company

“We have a longstanding commitment to assisting veterans and their families, and it’s an honor to be recognized for our efforts,” said Diane Kurtzman, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Travelers. “Our military-friendly programs are focused on providing a culture that enables transitioning service members to thrive in the civilian workforce and use the invaluable skills they acquired while serving our country.”

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV ) today announced that it has been named a 2021 Military Friendly Company by VIQTORY, publisher of G.I. Jobs. The designation is given to organizations that have robust programs in place to support the military community.

Travelers has been included on VIQTORY’s Military Friendly lists for more than a decade and has been named a Military Times “Best for Vets” company since 2014 because of its extensive military-friendly initiatives, which include:

Offering an employee resource group focused on building awareness of veterans’ skills and experiences. Since its launch in 2013, the Military and Veterans & Allies Diversity Network has grown to more than 3,200 members nationally.

Supporting American Corporate Partners, a national nonprofit that helps veterans discover their next career. Since 2010, Travelers employees have mentored hundreds of post-9/11 veterans.

Providing comprehensive benefits for employees deployed on active duty. The company offers full benefits and supplements employees’ military pay for up to five years of their deployment.

The company has also signed the Statement of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve at both state and national levels and is part of the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership.

The Military Friendly lists are compiled each year based on public and government data sources, as well as responses from a survey completed by each company.

To learn more about Travelers and its commitment to recruiting military service members, visit Travelers.com/military.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2020. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

