 

Universal Electronics Inc. Introduces QuickSet Widget for the Connected Home

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, is introducing QuickSet Widget. This offering combines UEI’s unique capabilities in high-volume hardware and software to enable interoperability by making it easy for OEMs to upgrade their products to be connected, managed and secured; and deliver ongoing support and services in a cost-effective and scalable manner.

Universal Electronics Inc.'s (UEI) QuickSet Widget combines UEI’s unique capabilities in high-volume hardware and software to enable interoperability by making it easy for OEMs to upgrade their products to be connected, managed and secured; and deliver ongoing support and services in a cost-effective and scalable manner. (Graphic: Business Wire)

QuickSet Widget modules are available with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity to provide seamless connection to the cloud and other devices in the home, which can be extended with support for Zigbee devices through UEI’s UE878 multi-protocol chip and modules. QuickSet Widget’s hardware development kit simplifies the process for OEMs in creating connected products and experiences.

UEI’s QuickSet Cloud provides a scalable platform for simplifying onboarding and control across entertainment and smart home devices, already in use by many leading brands. QuickSet Widget is integrated with QuickSet Cloud device management services, including a remote management dashboard and mobile software development kit to deliver turnkey capabilities for onboarding, interoperability, management and lifecycle support of connected home products.

QuickSet Widget is also pre-integrated with the new UEI Virtual Agent service, which provides a complete support framework for connected devices, enabling self-help capabilities on and off device, including guided product onboarding, feature discovery and troubleshooting.

QuickSet Widget modules and hardware development kits will be available for sampling in Q2 2021 with volume shipment in Q3 2021.

“QuickSet Widget expands UEI’s portfolio in enabling complete digital transformation of the end user experience across several connected home product segments including HVAC, audio visual and appliances,” said Arsham Hatambeiki, Senior Vice President of Products and Technology at UEI. “Combining our strengths in secure hardware, connectivity and user-focused software features, we have reimagined the lifecycle of connected products from onboarding, interoperability and ongoing support. QuickSet Widget is a secure and reliable connectivity solution, pre-integrated with QuickSet Cloud services delivering device management, telemetry and interoperability; as well as the UEI Virtual Agent delivering continuous support for connected products.”

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, please visit www.uei.com.

QuickSet is a trademark of Universal Electronics Inc.
All other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development, delivery and market acceptance of the Quickset Widget products and associated service offerings, and other technologies identified in this release; the continued penetration and growth of smart home products and consumer technologies identified in this release; and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.



