Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray is Approved by Health Canada for Use Against the Virus That Causes COVID-19

In accordance with Health Canada’s guidelines, Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray has been tested by a third-party lab, and was shown to kill SARS-CoV-2 in five minutes. Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray is the second product in the brand’s lineup that provides an initial kill of the virus, when used as directed. Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner was also approved by Health Canada last month.

When used as directed as a disinfectant, Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray kills 99.9% of cold and flu viruses within 5 mintues1 of being sprayed. Additionally, when used as directed for 24-hour sanitizing, Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray kills 99.9% of bacteria for 24 hours2.

“Canadians wish to keep their families and loved ones safe during this time, so we are excited to have Health Canada’s approval on the Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray,” says Moses Ogbonnaya, P&G Canada Country Leader Fabric & Home Care, “as it can provide Canadians with added peace of mind, in addition to protection against bacteria for up to 24 hours.2”

As COVID-19 persists through 2021, it’s important for Canadians to continue doing their part in protecting their families and loved ones through proper cleaning and disinfecting practices. Health Canada advises to clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces to lower the chance of COVID-19 spreading in your home, workplace and public spaces3. With the winter season in full swing for many Canadians, it’s even more important to prioritize sanitizing and disinfecting to protect against bacterial illnesses where cold and flu symptoms are more common4. Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray and Multi-Purpose Cleaner are go-to products for many Canadian households because consumers can trust that their family can be protected from bacteria for 24 hours2 and continue killing 99.9% of bacteria, when used as directed.