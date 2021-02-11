-12.8% at current exchange rates at €712.3 million -10.0% at constant exchange rates (CER) 1 at €735.4 million



Villepinte, February 11, 2021 – Guerbet (FR0000032526), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, today reported its revenue for 2020.

The financial year was marked by the health crisis. The postponement of some examinations and non-essential radiological procedures had a significant impact on activity, resulting in a contraction of the market.

As of December 31, 2020, reported revenue was €712.3 million, down 12.8% from December 31, 2019, including a substantial forex impact of €23.1 million. Revenue at constant exchange rates (CER) was down 10.0% at €735.4 million, as the Group expected.

Consolidated Group revenue (IFRS)

In millions of euros,

at December 31, 2020 Change (%)



2020

at current exchange rates



Change (%)



2020

at constant exchange rates*



Reported

2019



Sales in Europe -15.9% 290.3 -15.4% 292.0 345.2 Sales in Other Markets -10.5% 422.0 -6.0% 443.4 471.7 Total -12.8% 712.3 -10.0% 735.4 816.9

[1] At constant exchange rates: amounts and rates of growth are calculated by canceling out the forex impact, which is defined as the difference between the indicator's value for period N, converted at the exchange rate for period N-1, and the indicator's value for period

N-1.

In Europe, annual revenue at constant exchange rates totaled €292.0 million, down 15.4%. After a first half of the year down 21.2% at constant exchange rates and a third quarter down 5.7%, the fourth quarter suffered from an even worse health situation, resulting in a 12.6% decline.

In the Americas, on a like-for-like basis1, sales at constant exchange rates were down slightly (-1.9%) in the fourth quarter, compared with the decline of slightly less than 20% in the third quarter. This good resistance came from the North America region, where the number of imaging procedures began to rebound at the end of 2020.