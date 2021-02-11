 

Guerbet Revenue 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 17:45  |  31   |   |   


2020 revenue

 

Revenue in line with forecasts despite the health crisis

      • -12.8% at current exchange rates at €712.3 million
      • -10.0% at constant exchange rates (CER) 1 at €735.4 million

Villepinte, February 11, 2021 – Guerbet (FR0000032526), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, today reported its revenue for 2020.

The financial year was marked by the health crisis. The postponement of some examinations and non-essential radiological procedures had a significant impact on activity, resulting in a contraction of the market.

As of December 31, 2020, reported revenue was €712.3 million, down 12.8% from December 31, 2019, including a substantial forex impact of €23.1 million. Revenue at constant exchange rates (CER) was down 10.0% at €735.4 million, as the Group expected.

Consolidated Group revenue (IFRS)

In millions of euros,
at December 31, 2020 		Change (%)  

2020
at current exchange rates

  		Change (%)  

2020
at constant exchange rates*

  		Reported
2019

 
Sales in Europe -15.9% 290.3 -15.4% 292.0 345.2
Sales in Other Markets -10.5% 422.0 -6.0% 443.4 471.7
Total -12.8% 712.3 -10.0% 735.4 816.9

[1] At constant exchange rates: amounts and rates of growth are calculated by canceling out the forex impact, which is defined as the difference between the indicator's value for period N, converted at the exchange rate for period N-1, and the indicator's value for period
N-1.

In Europe, annual revenue at constant exchange rates totaled €292.0 million, down 15.4%. After a first half of the year down 21.2% at constant exchange rates and a third quarter down 5.7%, the fourth quarter suffered from an even worse health situation, resulting in a 12.6% decline.

In the Americas, on a like-for-like basis1, sales at constant exchange rates were down slightly (-1.9%) in the fourth quarter, compared with the decline of slightly less than 20% in the third quarter. This good resistance came from the North America region, where the number of imaging procedures began to rebound at the end of 2020.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Guerbet Revenue 2020 2020 revenue   Revenue in line with forecasts despite the health crisis -12.8% at current exchange rates at €712.3 million -10.0% at constant exchange rates (CER) 1 at €735.4 million Villepinte, February 11, 2021 – Guerbet (FR0000032526), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Bumble Inc. Prices $2.2 Billion IPO
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
Kinross provides update on development projects and full-year 2020 exploration results
MicroVision, Inc. Announces Progress on its Automotive Long Range Lidar A-Sample
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units