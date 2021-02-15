 

NOXXON Enrolls First Patient in the High Dose Cohort of Trial Combining NOX-A12 With Radiotherapy in Newly Diagnosed Brain Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.02.2021, 18:00  |  34   |   |   

Regulatory News:

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today the enrollment and first week of treatment of the first patient in the third, high dose cohort of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The study investigates three dose regimens of NOX-A12 (200, 400 and 600 mg/week), each combined with external-beam radiotherapy in newly diagnosed brain cancer patients who would not benefit clinically from treatment with standard chemotherapy.

Once the newly enrolled patient in the third cohort has received a four-week treatment of NOX-A12 and radiotherapy, the Data Safety Monitoring Board will convene to determine whether it is safe to recruit the remaining two patients into the cohort.

“As we enter the last cohort of the dose escalation trial and obtain sufficient data, we will soon be in a position to determine the recommended dose for our next randomized, controlled brain cancer trial which will compare NOX-A12 combined with radiotherapy to standard of care. We then plan to recruit additional patients to broaden the safety and efficacy data-set. The additional data will provide a comprehensive basis for discussions with EU and US regulators concerning plans for our next trial, which is planned to be registrational,commented Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON. “Recruitment into the current trial continues in our six study centers, three of which were added in October 2020 in order to mitigate the challenges faced by hospital staff as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Six months of data from the second and third cohorts of patients should be available at end-Q2 2021 and end-Q3 2021, respectively,” he concluded.

About NOXXON

NOXXON’s oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the tumor microenvironment, NOXXON’s approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the lead program NOX-A12 has delivered top-line data from a Keytruda combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients and further studies are being planned in these indications. In September 2019 the company initiated an additional trial with NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy. The combination of NOX-A12 and radiotherapy has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. The company’s second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX‑E36 in patients with solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

Keytruda is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

https://www.linkedin.com/company/noxxon-pharma-ag

https://twitter.com/noxxon_pharma

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NOXXON Enrolls First Patient in the High Dose Cohort of Trial Combining NOX-A12 With Radiotherapy in Newly Diagnosed Brain Cancer Regulatory News: NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today the enrollment and first week of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Professor Juan Marchal Believes Propanc Biopharma’s Proenzyme Therapy May Offer New Treatment ...
Ingevity mourns passing of Chairman of the Board Rick Kelson
SpineGuard Obtains FDA Clearance for Commercial Release of its new “DSG Connect” Platform in ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Enters a Loan Agreement of up to €25 Million with the European Investment ...
Cable One to Acquire Hargray Communications
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial REVEAL ...
Masimo Announces Full Market Release of Masimo SafetyNet-OPEN
Robert Karofsky Appointed Sole President UBS Investment Bank as Piero Novelli Retires
Lysogene Reports LYS-SAF302 Biomarker Data Presented at the WORLDSymposium 2021
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Cresco Labs Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Award-winning California Cannabis Producer, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:00 Uhr
NOXXON REKRUTIERT ERSTEN PATIENTEN IN DIE HOCHDOSIS-KOHORTE DER KOMBINATIONSSTUDIE VON NOX-A12 MIT STRAHLENTHERAPIE BEI NEU DIAGNOSTIZIERTEM HIRNTUMOR
08.02.21
NOXXON BERUFT FÜHRENDE BAUCHSPEICHELDRÜSENKREBS-EXPERTEN IN WISSENSCHAFTLICHEN BEIRAT
08.02.21
NOXXON Appoints Leading Pancreatic Cancer Experts to Scientific Advisory Board
01.02.21
NOXXON ERNENNT ERFAHRENEN KREBSMEDIKAMENTENENTWICKLER JOSE SARO, M.D. ZUM VORSITZENDEN DES WISSENSCHAFTLICHEN BEIRATS
01.02.21
NOXXON Appoints Experienced Cancer Drug Developer Dr. Jose Saro as Chair of Scientific Advisory Board
26.01.21
NOXXON GIBT KAPITALERHÖHUNG VON 6,4 MILLIONEN EURO DURCH PRIVATPLATZIERUNG ZUR WEITEREN GESCHÄFTSENTWICKLUNG BEKANNT
26.01.21
NOXXON Announces Capital Increase of €6.4 Million by Private Placement to Further Develop Its Business
19.01.21
NOXXON Pharma N.V.: Half-yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract With Invest Securities

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.04.20
56
Noxxon Pharma N.V.