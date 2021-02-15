Eaton Announces Live Webcast of Annual Investor Conference on March 1

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it will host its annual investor conference on Monday, March 1 from 9 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. Eastern time. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the company’s business prospects with securities analysts and institutional investors.

The conference will be available through a live webcast that can be accessed by clicking the 2021 Annual Investor Conference link on Eaton’s home page, which is www.eaton.com. A replay will also be available at the same link.