 

Eaton Announces Live Webcast of Annual Investor Conference on March 1

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.02.2021, 21:41  |  20   |   |   

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it will host its annual investor conference on Monday, March 1 from 9 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. Eastern time. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the company’s business prospects with securities analysts and institutional investors.

The conference will be available through a live webcast that can be accessed by clicking the 2021 Annual Investor Conference link on Eaton’s home page, which is www.eaton.com. A replay will also be available at the same link.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 92,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eaton Announces Live Webcast of Annual Investor Conference on March 1 Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it will host its annual investor conference on Monday, March 1 from 9 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. Eastern time. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the company’s business prospects with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
SpineGuard Obtains FDA Clearance for Commercial Release of its new “DSG Connect” Platform in ...
Professor Juan Marchal Believes Propanc Biopharma’s Proenzyme Therapy May Offer New Treatment ...
Ingevity mourns passing of Chairman of the Board Rick Kelson
OSE Immunotherapeutics Enters a Loan Agreement of up to €25 Million with the European Investment ...
Mercialys: 2020 Results
Cable One to Acquire Hargray Communications
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK
Tikehau Capital Joins Forces With Financière Agache, Jean-Pierre Mustier and Diego De Giorgi to ...
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Donated $2.7 Million to Charitable Partners in 2020
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Cresco Labs Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Award-winning California Cannabis Producer, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Eaton Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings Per Share of $1.18
01.02.21
Eaton Named to FORTUNE’s 2021 World’s Most Admired Companies List
01.02.21
Eaton Signs Agreement to Acquire Cobham Mission Systems, Expanding Eaton Aerospace’s Fuel and Environmental Systems Offerings
29.01.21
Eaton Signs Agreement to Acquire Tripp Lite, Expanding Eaton’s Power Quality Business in the Americas