 

TILT Holdings Inc. Congratulates Partner, Kanabo Group PLC, on Commencing Trading on the London Stock Exchange

Kanabo Now the First Medical Cannabis IPO to Be Listed on the LSE

PHOENIX, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a provider of business solutions to the global cannabis industry that includes inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, issued the statement below congratulating its partner, Israeli-based Kanabo Group PLC (“Kanabo”), on being the first medical cannabis initial public offering (IPO) to commence trading on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol KNB.

“We congratulate our partner, Kanabo, on being the first medical cannabis IPO to commence trading on the London Stock Exchange,” said Mark Scatterday, CEO of TILT and Founder of Jupiter. “At a time when the European cannabis and CBD marketplace is well-positioned for significant growth and is gaining momentum, Kanabo’s LSE listing is a real milestone that will broaden access to capital and a wider institutional and retail shareholder base in the EU, which will only benefit our partnerships’ growth in Europe. Our partnership with Kanabo, together with our previously announced ISO certification, reaffirms Jupiter’s commitment to finding medical applications for inhalation. We look forward to working with the team at Kanabo to set a new standard for medically certified inhalation devices, as well as unlocking our growth in the EU’s emerging cannabis market.”

TILT previously announced the expansion of its partnership with Kanabo to include registering its first medical device for sale in Europe via an audit under the Medical Devices Directive (“MDD”). The MDD is a European Union (“EU”) directive outlining standards manufacturers and importers must meet to legally market or sell their devices in the EU.

About TILT Holdings Inc.
TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF) helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 35 states in the U.S., Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include: Jupiter, a wholly owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts and Standard Farms, LLC in Pennsylvania. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

