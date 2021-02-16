 

Undertone Ingests Differentiated Data From The Fyllo Data Marketplace, Giving Clients Access To A Powerful New Consumer Group

Undertone, the leader in data-driven, Intelligent High Impact campaigns across screens, today announced the expansion of its audience data for ad targeting by ingesting Fyllo’s cannabis and CBD audience segments. As part of the new offering, Undertone is providing enhanced targeting with a differentiated data set from Fyllo, creator of the first and largest ecosystem of cannabis and CBD-derived purchase data. With it, marketers in mainstream consumer categories like CPG, QSR, Pharma, Alcohol and Retail can reach a previously inaccessible and untapped consumer group.

“You couldn’t ask for better timing for this partnership,” said Dan Aks, President of Undertone. “With the growth of the cannabis market just getting started, we believe this data will be invaluable to our clients in every vertical.”

2020 was a defining year for the cannabis industry, driven by powerful cultural and commercial forces. The election, where five new states voted to legalize cannabis, combined with the “essential business” designation in response to the COVID-19 crisis brings a long-overdue legitimacy to the category and its consumers. Today, a vast majority of the US population has access to some form of legal cannabis or CBD. According to MRI-Simmons, 61 million people (1 in 4 US adults) now consume cannabis or CBD products on a regular basis. And as states work to recoup tax revenues, legalization and, ultimately, consumption will accelerate, creating new opportunities for brands in every consumer category.

“People of all lifestyles and life stages consume cannabis and CBD, making up one of the largest and fastest-growing consumer groups in the world,” said Chad Bronstein, CEO of Fyllo. “They represent a massive opportunity for marketers who want to reach an audience with both the scale and mindset to fuel growth.”

About Undertone

Undertone creates memorable ad experiences by thoughtfully orchestrating solutions across video, advanced TV, rich media, and social, to drive unmatched brand lift and audience engagement on virtually every screen, and every device. Their award-winning creative team uses the company’s 20 years of experience, and billions of impressions worth of data to intelligently craft campaigns that can drive full-funnel KPIs while making meaningful connections with the 200MM+ unique users they can reach every month. Undertone brings the art and science of advertising together to intelligently craft campaigns that uplift consumers, brands, and publishers alike. Visit undertone.com to learn more.

About Fyllo

The Fyllo Compliance Cloud is a suite of enterprise-grade software and services built for the complexities of highly regulated markets. We deliver end-to-end data, media, retail and regulatory solutions that leverage Fyllo’s leading technology to help organizations scale faster with trust and confidence in compliance. Learn more at www.hellofyllo.com.



