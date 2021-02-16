Novo Announces Inaugural Commissioning Gold Pour at Beatons Creek Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that it has poured its first gold bar from the Company’s Beatons Creek gold project (the “Project”) in Nullagine, Western Australia (Figure 1 and Figure 2).



The Company’s inaugural commissioning gold pour was achieved following refurbishment of the Golden Eagle mill and rapid development of the Project, both of which have been completed on time and under budget.