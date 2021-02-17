Desktop Metal Completes Acquisition of EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive Manufacturing

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a leader in mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions, today announced it has completed the previously announced acquisition of EnvisionTEC, a leading global provider of volume production photopolymer 3D printing solutions for end-use parts. The transaction is valued at $300 million, consisting of a combination of cash and Desktop Metal stock and subject to customary adjustment.

Desktop Metal today acquires EnvisionTEC, a leading global provider of volume production photopolymer 3D printing solutions for end-use parts, and a pioneer in digital biofabrication additive manufacturing for the production of biocompatible parts for medical applications such as bone regeneration, cartilage regeneration, soft tissue fabrication, drug release, and organ printing.

EnvisionTEC will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Desktop Metal and continue to be led by founder Al Siblani, who will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the EnvisionTEC business.

“With EnvisionTEC now a part of Desktop Metal, we are well positioned to offer customers a complete platform across polymers and metals, focused on Additive Manufacturing 2.0 solutions for volume production of end-use parts,” said Ric Fulop, CEO and co-founder of Desktop Metal. “Together, we have more than 200 distribution partners around the world that extend our reach into applications across fast-growing markets for additive manufacturing, such as dental, medical, and jewelry, in addition to doubling down on the broader industrial market. As we join forces, I’m more confident than ever we can accelerate the adoption of AM 2.0 and help customers transform how parts are made around the world.”

As the original inventor of digital light processing (DLP) 3D printing technology, EnvisionTEC has one of the strongest intellectual property portfolios in the area-wide photopolymer 3D printing market, counting more than 140 issued and pending patents. The company has in excess of 190 qualified materials for its platforms and more than 5,000 customers across a broad range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, medical devices, jewelry, and biofabrication. In addition, EnvisionTEC is a leader in the dental market, with over 1,000 dental customers now using its printers for pre-production and end-use parts in this segment.