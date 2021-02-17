Robbin Mitchell Appointed to Kohl's Corporation Board of Directors

“Robbin’s background and skillset are ideally suited to support Kohl’s continued strong execution and momentum,” said Frank Sica, Kohl’s chairman. “Her leadership at BCG and executive-level retail, apparel, supply chain and omnichannel experience position Robbin to make immediate contributions. Robbin’s insights will help us build upon our efforts to reignite Women’s, accelerate growth in Active and Beauty, and capture market share from the retail industry disruption.”

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) (“Kohl’s” or the “Company”) today announced that Robbin Mitchell has joined its Board of Directors (the “Board”) as an independent director. A member of the Fashion & Luxury leadership team at the Boston Consulting Group (“BCG”), Ms. Mitchell brings extensive retail industry operating experience and expertise in areas important to Kohl’s growth strategy, including Women’s apparel, Active and Beauty.

Ms. Mitchell's appointment is part of the continuous Board refreshment process at Kohl’s, which brings directors appointed in the past five years to half of the Board, and continues to enhance its diversity.

Ms. Mitchell has been appointed to a term expiring at Kohl’s 2021 annual shareholders meeting and will stand for election by Kohl’s shareholders at that time. She will initially serve on the Board’s Governance and Nominating Committee. With Ms. Mitchell’s appointment, the Board has now been expanded to consist of 12 directors, 11 of whom are independent.

“Robbin’s appointment, like our other Board changes in the past several years, reflects both our internal assessment of the mix of experience and skills of our Board and our ongoing dialogue with all of our shareholders as to their perspectives on our Board’s composition,” said Peter Boneparth, Chairman of the Board’s Nominating and Governance Committee.

“I am thrilled to join the Kohl’s Board at such an exciting time for the Company,” said Ms. Mitchell. “I look forward to being part of such a strong and diverse Board and working with the highly talented management team to help Kohl’s achieve its compelling vision for the future.”

About Robbin Mitchell

Robbin Mitchell has been a Partner and Managing Director at the Boston Consulting Group (“BCG”), a global management consulting firm, since June 2016. From 2011 to 2015, she served as Chief Operating Officer of Club Monaco, a subsidiary of Ralph Lauren Corporation, a luxury and apparel company. Prior to that, Ms. Mitchell held several executive management positions at Ralph Lauren for ten years, including Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff, Senior Vice President Global Business Process Integration and Supply Chain Management, and Vice President Wholesale Polo Brand. Before joining Ralph Lauren, Ms. Mitchell held various senior executive roles in strategy and operations at Tommy Hilfiger and GFT USA, a designer apparel manufacturer and distributor. Prior to her industry operating roles, Ms. Mitchell spent nine years working in the consulting and investment banking industries specializing in the retail and apparel sectors including at McKinsey & Co, BCG, and Lehman Brothers.