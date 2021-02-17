E2open's Quarterly Technology Release Delivers Consistent Improvement Across All Application Suites

E2open (NYSE:ETWO), the network for the digital economy, today announced the release of its first quarterly technology update of 2021, with enhancements in all application suites and the expanded use of artificial intelligence (AI) to help customers make better decisions, reduce business risk, capture new opportunities and continuously improve productivity.

"The improvements in this quarterly release across all application suites demonstrate E2open's commitment to provide the most comprehensive supply chain management capabilities on a single platform," said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of product management and strategy for E2open. "We offer one platform to meet client needs at every stage of their supply chain journey, from improving functional performance to complete digital transformation. The continued expansion of field-proven AI across the platform and new innovations in this release, such as deep learning, are core enablers to capitalize on the wealth of data available through the E2open network from channel, supplier, logistics and global trade ecosystem partners. This combination of advanced AI, end-to-end data and the widest breadth and depth of applications on a single platform are prerequisites for operating today's agile and resilient supply chains."

Some of the primary enhancements in this release include:

Channel Shaping

Channel Marketing Automation is now available with the Harmony user experience. The enhancement provides unified access to data and easy navigation across multiple applications, facilitating business processes and analytics that span the complete supply chain for better informed decisions and improved responsiveness to change.

Demand Signal Management has a new executive dashboard available through the Harmony user experience. Stakeholders can immediately view critical operational metrics and the status of execution on their key tasks and can access those tasks from a single place for increased productivity.

Channel Marketing Automation provides a new partner locator capability. Brand owners can seamlessly embed this feature in their website to help online visitors find partners who can supply the products and services they need and drive increased revenues for the brand and the partners.

. Brand owners can seamlessly embed this feature in their website to help online visitors find partners who can supply the products and services they need and drive increased revenues for the brand and the partners. Sales Performance Incentives application extends its support for sales performance incentives funds (SPIFs) to encompass the end-to-end partner rewards process. The new capabilities help brand owners motivate their partners' sales teams and drive further strategic alignment with the brand goals.

Demand Sensing and Business Planning