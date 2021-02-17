 

E2open's Quarterly Technology Release Delivers Consistent Improvement Across All Application Suites

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 15:15  |  47   |   |   

E2open (NYSE:ETWO), the network for the digital economy, today announced the release of its first quarterly technology update of 2021, with enhancements in all application suites and the expanded use of artificial intelligence (AI) to help customers make better decisions, reduce business risk, capture new opportunities and continuously improve productivity.

"The improvements in this quarterly release across all application suites demonstrate E2open's commitment to provide the most comprehensive supply chain management capabilities on a single platform," said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of product management and strategy for E2open. "We offer one platform to meet client needs at every stage of their supply chain journey, from improving functional performance to complete digital transformation. The continued expansion of field-proven AI across the platform and new innovations in this release, such as deep learning, are core enablers to capitalize on the wealth of data available through the E2open network from channel, supplier, logistics and global trade ecosystem partners. This combination of advanced AI, end-to-end data and the widest breadth and depth of applications on a single platform are prerequisites for operating today's agile and resilient supply chains."

Some of the primary enhancements in this release include:

Channel Shaping

  • Channel Marketing Automation is now available with the Harmony user experience. The enhancement provides unified access to data and easy navigation across multiple applications, facilitating business processes and analytics that span the complete supply chain for better informed decisions and improved responsiveness to change.
  • Demand Signal Management has a new executive dashboard available through the Harmony user experience. Stakeholders can immediately view critical operational metrics and the status of execution on their key tasks and can access those tasks from a single place for increased productivity.
  • Channel Marketing Automation provides a new partner locator capability. Brand owners can seamlessly embed this feature in their website to help online visitors find partners who can supply the products and services they need and drive increased revenues for the brand and the partners.
  • Sales Performance Incentives application extends its support for sales performance incentives funds (SPIFs) to encompass the end-to-end partner rewards process. The new capabilities help brand owners motivate their partners' sales teams and drive further strategic alignment with the brand goals.

Demand Sensing and Business Planning

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

E2open's Quarterly Technology Release Delivers Consistent Improvement Across All Application Suites E2open (NYSE:ETWO), the network for the digital economy, today announced the release of its first quarterly technology update of 2021, with enhancements in all application suites and the expanded use of artificial intelligence (AI) to help customers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences and Wake Forest University School of Divinity Partner to Address HIV Epidemic ...
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O’Leary is ...
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Concurrent Private Offerings of Senior Notes and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update