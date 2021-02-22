 

Hermès International Press Release 2021 Executive Chairmen compensation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 18:00  |  37   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 22 February 2021

18h00

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMEN COMPENSATION


In accordance with the AFEP/MEDEF Corporate Governance Code updated in January 2020 (art. 26.1) HERMES INTERNATIONAL discloses information on all potential or acquired elements, of its Executive Chairmen compensation, immediately following the Board meeting having established these elements.


Principles

The compensation elements detailed below are all in line with the Executive Chairmen compensation policy approved by the Shareholders’ General Meeting of 24 April 2020 in the 2019 Universal Registration Document (Chapter 3 « Corporate Governance » § 3.5.1. page 254).

2021 Fixed compensation and Variable compensation in respect of 2020 financial year

At its meeting of 17 February 2021, the Management Board decided to set the Executive Chairmen’s compensation for 2021 as follows :

Gross annual amounts

  		2021 Fixed compensation (Additional compensation)

  		Variable compensation in respect of 2020 financial year (Statutory Compensation) Total
Company Emile Hermès SARL € 551 850 € 727 153 € 1 279 003
Mr. Axel DUMAS € 1 623 378   € 1 559 319  € 3 182 697

2021 Fixed compensation (« Additional»)
The 2021 fixed compensation, calculated in accordance with the compensation policy, is equal to the effective fixed compensation 20201.

Variable compensation in respect of 2020 financial year (« Statutory»)
At its meeting of 8 January 2021, the CAG-CSR Committee assessed the achievement of the CSR criterion, applied at 10% of the variable compensation of the Executive Chairmen and noted that the three components were achieved at 100%.

As a result, the variable compensation granted in respect of the 2020 financial year was calculated by applying to the variable compensation effectively paid in 2020 (in respect of the 2019 financial year) the change in consolidated pre-tax income for the 2020 financial year compared to the 2019 financial year, i.e. a decrease of - 12.4%1.

In accordance with article L.22-10-77, II of the French Commercial Code, payment of this variable compensation is subject to the approval of the respective resolutions that will be submitted to the shareholders1 vote at the Shareholders’ General Meeting at 4 May 2021.

The actual compensation of the Executive Chairmen has been submitted to:

  • A compliance control with the articles of association and the compensation policy by the CAG-CSR Committee at its meeting on 17 February 2021;
  • A deliberation by the Supervisory Board at its meeting on 18 February 2021.

The Company’s corporate governance practices and the compensation policy of the Executive Chairmen will be set out in detail in the Company’s 2020 Universal Registration Document.




1 As a reminder, in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Executive Chairmen waived in 2020 the increase (i) in their 2020 fixed compensation and (ii) in their 2020 gross annual variable compensation, allocated in respect of the 2019 financial year, and therefore received in 2020 fixed and variable compensation amounts identical to those received in 2019.



Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hermès International Press Release 2021 Executive Chairmen compensation PRESS RELEASE Paris, 22 February 2021 18h00 EXECUTIVE CHAIRMEN COMPENSATION In accordance with the AFEP/MEDEF Corporate Governance Code updated in January 2020 (art. 26.1) HERMES INTERNATIONAL discloses information on all potential or acquired …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
FenixOro Identifies Potential Bulk Tonnage Exploration Target at Abriaqui
Kimberly Harriman Joins Plug Power Board of Directors
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Hermès International: Shares and voting rights as of 31st January 2021