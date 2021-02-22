 

IFF Names Dirk Lauven Master Perfumer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 22:15  |  40   |   |   

IFF (NYSE: IFF) has named Dirk Lauven Master Perfumer, an honor recognizing his illustrious career achievements, track record of commercial excellence and entrepreneurial contributions to the global perfumery industry. Mr. Lauven, a 30-year industry veteran, is IFF’s eighth Master Perfumer, a title reserved for those who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and measurable impact in perfumery.

“Since joining the IFF team in 2017, Dirk has demonstrated a remarkable passion for his work, inspirational creativity and a one-of-a-kind drive to translate innovation into commercial results,” said Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO, IFF. “Dirk is incredibly deserving of this honor, and I look forward to seeing all that he will accomplish as Master Perfumer.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Lauven said, “I have loved every minute of my fragrance career and it is a special honor to be named IFF Master Perfumer. Moving a creation from a molecule to a fragrance and ultimately to the customer is a fascinating experience. I look forward to now mentoring IFF’s developing perfumers on the art of perfumery, while bolstering their skills in business management and entrepreneurship, leadership and customer relations.”

Born in Germany, Mr. Lauven was captivated by fragrances at a young age when he was introduced to Mülhens GmbH & Co. KG, a precursor company to the celebrated perfume house, 4711 House of Fragrance. This introduction led to an invitation for an olfactive test from the in-house perfumer, which ultimately inspired him to launch his own career in the field. Mr. Lauven joined IFF in 2017 with the acquisition of Fragrance Resources, where he served as CEO Europe and VP Senior Perfumer. Mr. Lauven’s customer-centric approach to perfumery and business development paved the way for Fragrance Resources to achieve significant growth, leading the company’s transformation from a small, local fragrance house to one with an international reach.

Nicolas Mirzayantz, President, Scent said, “Dirk’s exceptional passion, creativity and commitment to his craft are unrivaled in our sector. He is respected across the world of perfumery for his incredible entrepreneurial enthusiasm and the new opportunities he has unlocked for his colleagues and our business. Dirk adds a unique commercial focus to the ranks of IFF’s Master Perfumers, and I am truly honored to work closely alongside him.”

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and sensorial experiences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IFF Names Dirk Lauven Master Perfumer IFF (NYSE: IFF) has named Dirk Lauven Master Perfumer, an honor recognizing his illustrious career achievements, track record of commercial excellence and entrepreneurial contributions to the global perfumery industry. Mr. Lauven, a 30-year industry …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Announce First Real-Time Payments Infrastructure Collaboration with ...
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Cyxtera Agrees to Merge With Publicly Listed Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. in $3.4 Billion ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ebix, Inc. and Encourages ...
Nexstar Inc. Promotes KRON-TV’s Chris McDonnell to Vice President and General Manager of Its New ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
IFF to Present at 2021 CAGNY Conference
10.02.21
IFF Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
01.02.21
IFF Unveils New Brand Identity to Accelerate Strategic Transformation
01.02.21
IFF to Complete Merger With DuPont’s Nutrition & Biosciences Business
26.01.21
IFF Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Financial Results