 

Turning Point Brands Increases Common Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (“TPB”) (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.055 per common share. This is a 10% increase over the regular quarterly dividend declared in November 2020. The dividend is payable on April 9, 2021, to shareholders of record on the close of business on March 19, 2021.

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients through its iconic core brands Zig-Zag and Stoker’s, and its emerging brands within the NewGen segment. TPB’s products are available in more than 210,000 retail outlets in North America in addition to sites such as www.zigzag.com, www.nu-x.com and www.solacevapor.com. For the latest news and information about TPB and its brands, please visit www.turningpointbrands.com.



