 

Mercy Iowa City Selects Spok Go to Enhance Patient Care and Simplify IT Complexity

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 15:05  |  40   |   |   

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) and a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced that Mercy Iowa City has chosen the Spok Go communication platform to streamline critical communication workflows that support patient care. With 194 acute care beds, Mercy Iowa City is a regional referral center that serves patients throughout southeast Iowa. The organization is an affiliate of MercyOne, which is jointly operated by CommonSpirit Health System and Trinity Health.

One of the healthcare system’s major ongoing initiatives is to reduce IT complexity and improve the user experience for clinicians and staff. Spok Go will be a major component of the organization’s ability to roll out its next-generation communication strategy and standardize workflows.

A goal of this IT strategy is to build on platforms and minimize disparate systems and point solutions. This lowers costs and improves efficiency through integrated solutions that work well with other platforms like the EHR. “Our plan is to maximize our selected systems to create a highly efficient, high-performance, low-cost ecosystem. Spok will be a key part of this approach,” said Scott Alderman, Chief Information Officer, Mercy Iowa City. “We’ve entrusted our critical healthcare communications to Spok for more than a decade, and they continue to provide us with exceptional solutions, service, and support. After reviewing the options available, we unanimously selected Spok Go for our clinical communications due to the nicely integrated platform model.”

Spok Go brings together solutions for operator console, on-call scheduling, web directory, secure mobile messaging, emergency notification, call recording, and paging. Through EHR integration, Spok Go delivers mobile alerts with actionable clinical context to providers to help inform treatment decisions. Mercy Iowa City and Spok will begin the first phase of the hospital’s long-term initiative this year by rolling out Spok Go for secure messaging and paging. These capabilities will incorporate directory and on-call scheduling information to ensure messages reach the right provider or staff member quickly.

“The pandemic has shown us just how important it is to have reliable and secure messaging,” said Vincent D. Kelly, president and chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “We look forward to supporting Mercy Iowa City’s ongoing commitment to excellence in patient care and seeing how Spok Go will enable the organization to achieve its communication goals.”

About Mercy Iowa City

Mercy Iowa City is an acute care hospital and regional referral center for southeast Iowa. Mercy has received: the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) 5 Star Rating as a Top 2% of all hospitals for the 4th consecutive year, the only hospital in Iowa to do so; the Fortune IBM/Watson Health 100 Top Hospital ranking; the Fortune IBM/Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospital ranking; the accredited Chest Pain Center with the American Heart Association Gold Plus Achievement Award for Stroke Care; the Top 100 Community Hospitals Award in 2018 and 2019 from Beckers Review; the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for Mercys Emergency Care Unit by achieving 95 percent for patient experience for 13 consecutive years; and the Center of Distinction Award from Healogics for Mercys Wound and Vein Center. Mercy has 194 acute care beds, 25 private rooms for outpatient surgery, a 26-bed nursery with Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, 28 primary and specialty care clinics, a medical staff of 250 physicians representing all major medical specialties and most subspecialties, and 1,350 employees. It was founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1873 and became an affiliate of MercyOne in 2017. To learn more visit www.mercyiowacity.org.

About Spok

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Springfield, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Go and Spok Care Connect platforms to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok solutions. When seconds count and patients’ lives are at stake, Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Go and Spok Care Connect are trademarks of Spok, Inc.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mercy Iowa City Selects Spok Go to Enhance Patient Care and Simplify IT Complexity Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) and a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced that Mercy Iowa City has chosen the Spok Go communication platform to streamline critical communication …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
EH CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited (EH)
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
XPeng P7 Driven Over 1 Million km Under Control of Navigation Guided Pilot
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of New Senior Notes
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Spok Sets Date to Report 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
02.02.21
Spok to Collaborate With Mayo Clinic to Optimize Spok Go