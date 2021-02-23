8X8, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences
8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that management is scheduled to attend the following investor conferences in March:
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
Wednesday March 3, 2021 (presentation at 9:30am Pacific Time)
Webcast: https://investors.8x8.com
Jefferies Enterprise Communications Summit
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
One-on-one format
2021 Stephens Inc. Best Ideas Conference
Thursday, March 11, 2021
One-on-one format
About 8x8, Inc.
8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of contact center, voice communications, video, chat and API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
