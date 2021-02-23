8X8, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

Jefferies Enterprise Communications Summit

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

One-on-one format

2021 Stephens Inc. Best Ideas Conference

Thursday, March 11, 2021

One-on-one format

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of contact center, voice communications, video, chat and API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005406/en/