 

MetLife and Principal to Provide Annuity Benefits to Philips North America, LLC Retirement Participants

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 18:30  |  44   |   |   

Principal Financial Group and Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of MetLife, Inc. (“MetLife”), announced today they entered into an agreement with Philips North America LLC (“Philips”) to transfer approximately $1.2 billion of Philips North America Pension Plan obligations to Principal Financial Group (“Principal”) and MetLife. The agreement, which was signed in the fourth quarter of 2020, provides guaranteed retirement income solutions for approximately 11,000 retirees, beneficiaries and deferred participants in the Philips North America Pension Plan.

“MetLife is pleased Philips entrusted us, along with Principal, to provide guaranteed lifetime income to the company’s retirement participants,” said Graham Cox, executive vice president and head of Retirement & Income Solutions at MetLife. “Our expertise at managing longevity and market risk gives pension plan sponsors confidence that their retirees will be well protected, while also allowing Philips to focus on its core business.”

MetLife will act as the lead administrator for the monthly benefits for approximately 9,000 retirees and their beneficiaries in the Philips North America Pension Plan. Principal will have financial responsibility for a portion of these monthly benefits and will settle such obligations directly with MetLife. Principal will have sole responsibility for the approximately 2,000 deferred participants.

The combination of Principal and MetLife’s respective financial strength, retirement expertise and administrative leadership allows Philips to promote long-term security and confidence for its approximately 11,000 retirees, beneficiaries and deferred participants. MetLife and Principal have industry leading capabilities in pension risk transfer (PRT) and created a unique solution that met the needs of Philips. The transaction will not change the amount of monthly pension benefits received by the Philips’ pension plan participants and participants will continue to receive a single payment each month. MetLife and Principal, rather than Philips, will be responsible for making these monthly payments.

“We applaud Philips for selecting an approach that promotes financial security for their participants,” said Joe McCarty, vice president, Retirement and Income Solutions at Principal. “As a leader in the pension risk transfer market, we look forward to bringing our technology and capabilities to the table, including benefit administration services, to serve the complex needs of participants and help them embark on retirement with confidence.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MetLife and Principal to Provide Annuity Benefits to Philips North America, LLC Retirement Participants Principal Financial Group and Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of MetLife, Inc. (“MetLife”), announced today they entered into an agreement with Philips North America LLC (“Philips”) to transfer approximately $1.2 billion of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
Lost Money in Ebix, Inc.?
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of New Senior Notes
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Collaboration to Bring New Temperature Indication Solutions To Market
Tookitaki Powers AI-Driven Anti-Money Laundering Solution Using HPE GreenLake
Announced Sale of Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds’ Advisor and Subadvisors
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
MetLife Investment Management Supports Prince George’s County Public Schools With $203.5 Million in Public-Private Partnership Financing
16.02.21
MetLife Announces First Quarter 2021 Preferred Stock Dividend Actions
11.02.21
Jingsu Pu Rejoins MetLife Investment Management as Global Head of Insurance Strategy & Solutions and Head of Institutional Client Group, Asia Ex-Japan
08.02.21
MetLife to Provide Annuity Benefits to Nearly 12,000 Dow Retirees and Beneficiaries
03.02.21
MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Update Video
03.02.21
MetLife Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
02.02.21
MetLife Named a ‘Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality’
01.02.21
MetLife Named to World’s Most Admired Companies List by Fortune Magazine
27.01.21
MetLife CEO and CFO to Speak at Bank of America 2021 Virtual Insurance Conference
27.01.21
MetLife Named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index