Camping World Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World Holdings, Inc. stated, “We have one focus in our company and that’s on our long-term plan.”

Full Year-over-Year Operating Highlights:

Revenue increased 11.3% to $5.4 billion

Gross profit increased 32.2% to $1.7 billion

Income from operations of $476.2 million, an increase of $467.4 million

Net income of $344.2 million, an increase of $464.5 million, and included long-lived asset impairment and restructuring costs of $30.0 million primarily related to the 2019 strategic shift away from locations that do not sell and/or service RVs (“2019 Strategic Shift”)

Diluted earnings per share of Class A common stock and adjusted earnings per share - diluted (1) of Class A common stock were $3.09, and $3.66, respectively

of Class A common stock were $3.09, and $3.66, respectively Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $565.0 million, an increase of $399.0 million

of $565.0 million, an increase of $399.0 million Vehicle inventories decreased $262.6 million: new vehicle inventories were down $275.0 million and used vehicle inventories were up $12.4 million

Products, parts, accessories and other inventories increased $40.9 million to $266.8 million

The number of Active Customers(2) increased 3.8% to approximately 5.31 million, and the number of Good Sam Club members decreased 1.7% to approximately 2.09 million primarily due to expiring members related to store closures resulting from the 2019 Strategic Shift.

Fourth Quarter-over-Quarter Operating Highlights:

Revenue increased 17.5% to $1.1 billion

Gross profit increased 57.1% to $378.0 million

Income from operations of $66.5 million, an increase of $132.6 million

Net income of $40.3 million, an increase of $121.2 million, and included long-lived asset impairment and restructuring costs of $4.5 million related to the 2019 Strategic Shift

Diluted earnings per share of Class A common stock, and adjusted earnings per share - diluted (1) of Class A common stock were $0.34 and $0.48, respectively

of Class A common stock were $0.34 and $0.48, respectively Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $91.2 million,an increase of $106.4 million, and was positively impacted by a strong RV market resulting in year over year increased revenue

(1) Adjusted earnings per share – diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section later in this press release. (2) An Active Customer is a customer who has transacted with us in any of the eight most recently completed fiscal quarters prior to the date of measurement.

2019 Strategic Shift and Long-lived Asset Impairment

In 2019, we made a strategic decision to refocus our business around our core RV competencies and consolidated our non-RV retail business through the closure of a number of stores and liquidation of select products and merchandise categories. The Company currently estimates the total restructuring costs associated with the 2019 Strategic Shift will be in the range of $89.6 million to $110.6 million. In 2020 and 2019, we recorded restructuring costs of $17.6 million and $47.2 million, respectively, related to the 2019 Strategic Shift. The remaining costs relate to lease termination and other costs for locations that continue in a wind-down period in 2021, primarily comprised of lease costs accounted for under ASC 842.

During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company identified indicators of impairment at previously closed stores in certain markets. Of the $12.4 million long-lived asset impairment charge during the year ended December 31, 2020, $12.3 million related to the 2019 Strategic Shift. Of the $66.3 million long-lived asset impairment charge during the year ended December 31, 2019, $57.4 million related to the 2019 Strategic Shift discussed above.

Presentation

This press release presents historical results, for the periods presented, of the Company and its subsidiaries, that are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), unless noted as a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”) and related reorganization transactions (“Reorganization Transactions”) that occurred on October 6, 2016 resulted in the Company as the sole managing member of CWGS Enterprises, LLC (“CWGS, LLC”), with sole voting power in and control of the management of CWGS, LLC. Despite its position as sole managing member of CWGS, LLC, the Company has a minority economic interest in CWGS, LLC. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned 47.4% of CWGS, LLC. Accordingly, the Company consolidates the financial results of CWGS, LLC and reports a non-controlling interest in its consolidated financial statements. Unless otherwise indicated, all financial comparisons in this press release compare our financial results of the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 to our financial results from the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly-trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle.

For more information, please visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about our business plans and goals, including statements regarding our long-term plan and costs related to the 2019 Strategic Shift. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations.

These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had, and could have in the future, certain negative impacts on our business; our ability to execute and achieve the expected benefits of our 2019 Strategic Shift; the availability of financing to us and our customers; fuel shortages or high prices for fuel; the success of our manufacturers; general economic conditions in our markets; changes in consumer preferences; competition in our industry; risks related to acquisitions and expansion into new markets; our failure to maintain the strength and value of our brands; our ability to manage our inventory; fluctuations in our same store sales; the cyclical and seasonal nature of our business; our dependence on the availability of adequate capital and risks related to our debt; our reliance on five fulfillment and distribution centers; natural disasters, including epidemic outbreaks; risks associated with selling goods manufactured abroad; our dependence on our relationships with third party suppliers and lending institutions; our ability to retain senior executives and attract and retain other qualified employees; risks associated with leasing substantial amounts of space; regulatory risks; data privacy and cybersecurity risks; risks related to our intellectual property; the impact of ongoing or future lawsuits against us and certain of our officers and directors; and risks related to our organizational structure.

These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our other reports filed with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change, except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Good Sam Services and Plans $ 43,309 $ 45,643 $ 180,977 $ 179,538 RV and Outdoor Retail New vehicles 520,231 381,158 2,823,311 2,370,321 Used vehicles 204,627 184,720 984,853 857,628 Products, service and other 268,473 274,504 948,890 1,034,577 Finance and insurance, net 85,708 66,720 464,261 401,302 Good Sam Club 11,472 12,186 44,299 48,653 Subtotal 1,090,511 919,288 5,265,614 4,712,481 Total revenue 1,133,820 964,931 5,446,591 4,892,019 Costs applicable to revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below): Good Sam Club Services and Plans 17,245 19,176 72,938 78,054 RV and Outdoor Retail New vehicles 411,350 331,109 2,320,537 2,074,270 Used vehicles 155,374 148,166 751,029 678,640 Products, service and other 169,440 225,034 590,716 762,919 Good Sam Club 2,382 838 8,892 10,738 Subtotal 738,546 705,147 3,671,174 3,526,567 Total costs applicable to revenue 755,791 724,323 3,744,112 3,604,621 Gross profit: Good Sam Services and Plans 26,064 26,467 108,039 101,484 RV and Outdoor Retail New vehicles 108,881 50,049 502,774 296,051 Used vehicles 49,253 36,554 233,824 178,988 Products, service and other 99,033 49,470 358,174 271,658 Finance and insurance, net 85,708 66,720 464,261 401,302 Good Sam Club 9,090 11,348 35,407 37,915 Subtotal 351,965 214,141 1,594,440 1,185,914 Total gross profit 378,029 240,608 1,702,479 1,287,398 Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative 293,834 270,648 1,156,071 1,141,643 Depreciation and amortization 13,032 18,288 51,981 59,932 Long-lived asset impairment 1,406 16,245 12,353 66,270 Lease termination 2,590 (686 ) 4,547 (686 ) Loss on disposal of assets 670 2,245 1,332 11,492 Total operating expenses 311,532 306,740 1,226,284 1,278,651 Income (loss) from operations 66,497 (66,132 ) 476,195 8,747 Other income (expense): Floor plan interest expense (2,972 ) (8,224 ) (19,689 ) (40,108 ) Other interest expense, net (12,588 ) (15,941 ) (54,689 ) (69,363 ) Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment 141 1,528 141 10,005 Total other expense (15,419 ) (22,637 ) (74,237 ) (99,466 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 51,078 (88,769 ) 401,958 (90,719 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (10,740 ) 7,915 (57,743 ) (29,582 ) Net income (loss) 40,338 (80,854 ) 344,215 (120,301 ) Less: net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (25,960 ) 52,333 (221,870 ) 59,710 Net income (loss) attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. $ 14,378 $ (28,521 ) $ 122,345 $ (60,591 ) Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ 0.34 $ (0.76 ) $ 3.11 $ (1.62 ) Diluted $ 0.34 $ (0.89 ) $ 3.09 $ (1.62 ) Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding: Basic 42,444 37,443 39,383 37,310 Diluted 43,233 89,112 40,009 37,350

Camping World Holdings, Inc. Supplemental Operating Data (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Increase Percent 2020 2019 (decrease) Change Unit sales New vehicles 13,274 9,597 3,677 38.3 % Used vehicles 6,930 7,166 (236 ) (3.3 %) Total 20,204 16,763 3,441 20.5 % Average selling price New vehicles $ 39,192 $ 39,716 $ (525 ) (1.3 %) Used vehicles 29,528 25,777 3,750 14.5 % Same store unit sales New vehicles 11,891 8,714 3,177 36.5 % Used vehicles 6,251 6,664 (413 ) (6.2 %) Total 18,142 15,378 2,764 18.0 % Same store revenue ($ in 000's) New vehicles $ 467,655 $ 349,385 $ 118,270 33.9 % Used vehicles 187,150 175,437 11,713 6.7 % Products, service and other 147,352 118,459 28,893 24.4 % Finance and insurance, net 78,031 61,853 16,178 26.2 % Total $ 880,188 $ 705,134 $ 175,054 24.8 % Average gross profit per unit New vehicles $ 8,203 $ 5,215 $ 2,988 57.3 % Used vehicle 7,107 5,101 2,006 39.3 % Finance and insurance, net per vehicle unit 4,242 3,980 262 6.6 % Total vehicle front-end yield(1) 12,069 9,147 2,922 32.0 % Gross margin Good Sam Services and Plans 60.2 % 58.0 % 219 bps New vehicles 20.9 % 13.1 % 780 bps Used vehicles 24.1 % 19.8 % 428 bps Products, service and other 36.9 % 18.0 % 1,887 bps Finance and insurance, net 100.0 % 100.0 % unch. bps Good Sam Club 79.2 % 93.1 % (1,389 ) bps Subtotal RV and Outdoor Retail 32.3 % 23.3 % 898 bps Total gross margin 33.3 % 24.9 % 841 bps Inventories ($ in 000's) New vehicles $ 691,114 $ 966,134 $ (275,020 ) (28.5 %) Used vehicles 178,336 165,927 12,409 7.5 % Products, parts, accessories and misc. 266,786 225,888 40,898 18.1 % Total RV and Outdoor Retail inventories $ 1,136,236 $ 1,357,949 $ (221,713 ) (16.3 %) Vehicle inventory per location ($ in 000's) New vehicle inventory per dealer location $ 4,319 $ 6,274 $ (1,954 ) (31.1 %) Used vehicle inventory per dealer location 1,115 1,077 37 3.4 % Vehicle inventory turnover(2) New vehicle inventory turnover 3.1 2.1 1.0 44.9 % Used vehicle inventory turnover 5.2 4.8 0.4 9.0 % Retail locations RV dealerships 160 154 6 3.9 % RV service & retail centers 10 11 (1 ) (9.1 %) Subtotal 170 165 5 3.0 % Other retail stores 1 10 (9 ) (90.0 %) Total 171 175 (4 ) (2.3 %) Other data Active Customers(3) 5,314,104 5,118,413 195,691 3.8 % Good Sam Club members 2,088,064 2,124,724 (36,660 ) (1.7 %) Finance and insurance, net gross profit as a %

of total vehicle revenue 11.8 % 11.8 % 3 bps n/a Same store locations 142 n/a n/a n/a

Year Ended December 31, Increase Percent 2020 2019 (decrease) Change Unit sales New vehicles 77,827 66,111 11,716 17.7 % Used vehicles 37,760 36,213 1,547 4.3 % Total 115,587 102,324 13,263 13.0 % Average selling price New vehicles $ 36,277 $ 35,854 $ 423 1.2 % Used vehicles 26,082 23,683 2,399 10.1 % Same store unit sales New vehicles 70,313 61,390 8,923 14.5 % Used vehicles 34,351 34,477 (126 ) (0.4 %) Total 104,664 95,867 8,797 9.2 % Same store revenue ($ in 000's) New vehicles $ 2,567,103 $ 2,223,696 $ 343,406 15.4 % Used vehicles 911,315 828,312 83,004 10.0 % Products, service and other 594,060 523,328 70,732 13.5 % Finance and insurance, net 426,229 379,785 46,444 12.2 % Total $ 4,498,708 $ 3,955,122 $ 543,586 13.7 % Average gross profit per unit New vehicles $ 6,460 $ 4,478 $ 1,982 44.3 % Used vehicle 6,192 4,943 1,249 25.3 % Finance and insurance, net per vehicle unit 4,017 3,922 95 2.4 % Total vehicle front-end yield(1) 10,389 8,564 1,825 21.3 % Gross margin Good Sam Services and Plans 59.7 % 56.5 % 317 bps New vehicles 17.8 % 12.5 % 532 bps Used vehicles 23.7 % 20.9 % 287 bps Products, service and other 37.7 % 26.3 % 1,149 bps Finance and insurance, net 100.0 % 100.0 % unch. bps Good Sam Club 79.9 % 77.9 % 200 bps Subtotal RV and Outdoor Retail 30.3 % 25.2 % 511 bps Total gross margin 31.3 % 26.3 % 494 bps Inventories ($ in 000's) New vehicles $ 691,114 $ 966,134 $ (275,020 ) (28.5 %) Used vehicles 178,336 165,927 12,409 7.5 % Products, parts, accessories and misc. 266,786 225,888 40,898 18.1 % Total RV and Outdoor Retail inventories $ 1,136,236 $ 1,357,949 $ (221,713 ) (16.3 %) Other data Finance and insurance, net gross profit as a %

of total vehicle revenue 12.2 % 12.4 % (24 ) bps n/a

(1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit revenue. (2) Inventory turnover calculated as vehicle costs applicable to revenue divided by average vehicle inventory. (3) An Active Customer is a customer who has transacted with us in any of the eight most recently completed fiscal quarters prior to the date of measurement.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) ($ in Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 166,072 $ 147,521 Contracts in transit 48,175 44,947 Accounts receivable, net 83,422 81,847 Inventories 1,136,345 1,358,539 Prepaid expenses and other assets 60,211 57,827 Total current assets 1,494,225 1,690,681 Property and equipment, net 367,898 314,374 Operating lease assets 769,487 807,537 Deferred tax asset, net 165,708 129,710 Intangibles assets, net 30,122 29,707 Goodwill 413,123 386,941 Other assets 15,868 17,290 Total assets $ 3,256,431 $ 3,376,240 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 148,462 $ 106,959 Accrued liabilities 137,688 130,316 Deferred revenues 88,213 87,093 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 62,405 58,613 Current portion of Tax Receivable Agreement liability 8,089 6,563 Current portion of long-term debt 14,414 14,085 Notes payable – floor plan, net 522,455 848,027 Other current liabilities 53,795 44,298 Total current liabilities 1,035,521 1,295,954 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 804,555 843,312 Tax Receivable Agreement liability, net of current portion 137,845 108,228 Revolving line of credit 20,885 40,885 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,150,417 1,153,551 Deferred revenues 61,519 58,079 Other long-term liabilities 54,920 35,467 Total liabilities 3,265,662 3,535,476 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share – 20,000,000 shares authorized; none

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 – – Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share – 250,000,000 shares authorized;

43,083,008 issued and 42,226,389 outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and

37,701,584 issued and 37,488,989 outstanding as of December 31, 2019 428 375 Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share – 75,000,000 shares authorized;

69,066,445 issued as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; and

45,999,132 and 50,706,629 outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and

December 31, 2019 5 5 Class C common stock, par value $0.0001 per share – one share authorized, issued

and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 – – Additional paid-in capital 63,342 50,152 Treasury stock, at cost; 572,447 and 0 shares as of December 31, 2020 and

December 31, 2019 (15,187) – Retained deficit (21,814) (83,134) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. 26,774 (32,602) Non-controlling interests (36,005) (126,634) Total stockholders' deficit (9,231) (159,236) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 3,256,431 $ 3,376,240

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share of Class A common stock is computed by dividing net income (loss) available to Camping World Holdings, Inc. by the weighted-average number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding during the period. Diluted earnings per share of Class A common stock is computed by dividing net income (loss) available to Camping World Holdings, Inc. by the weighted-average number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding adjusted to give effect to potentially dilutive securities.

The following table sets forth reconciliations of the numerators and denominators used to compute basic and diluted earnings per share of Class A common stock (unaudited):

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 (In thousands except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Numerator: Net income (loss) $ 40,338 $ (80,854 ) $ 344,215 $ (120,301 ) Less: net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (25,960 ) 52,333 (221,870 ) 59,710 Net income (loss) attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. — basic and

diluted $ 14,378 $ (28,521 ) $ 122,345 $ (60,591 ) Add: reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests

from the assumed dilitive effect of stock options and RSUs 160 — 1,304 (71 ) Add: reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests

from the assumed exchange of common units of CWGS, LLC for Class A

common stock — (50,375 ) — — Net income (loss) attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. - diluted $ 14,538 $ (78,896 ) $ 123,649 $ (60,662 ) Denominator: Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding — basic and

diluted 42,444 37,443 39,383 37,310 Dilutive options to purchase Class A common stock 125 — 79 — Dilutive restricted stock units 664 — 547 40 Dilutive common units of CWGS, LLC that are convertible into Class A

Common stock — 51,669 — — Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding — diluted 43,233 89,112 40,009 37,350 Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock — basic $ 0.34 $ (0.76 ) $ 3.11 $ (1.62 ) Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock — diluted $ 0.34 $ (0.89 ) $ 3.09 $ (1.62 ) Weighted-average anti-dilutive securities excluded from the computation of

diluted earnings per share of Class A common stock: Stock options to purchase Class A common stock — 751 361 795 Restricted stock units 2,305 1,499 1,349 1,179 Common units of CWGS, LLC that are convertible into Class A common stock 46,825 — 49,916 51,670

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. – Basic, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. – Diluted, Adjusted Earnings Per Share – Basic, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share – Diluted (collectively the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"). We believe that these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to the key metrics we use in our financial and operational decision making. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the Company’s industry. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and they should not be construed as an inference that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by any items adjusted for in these non-GAAP Financial Measures. In evaluating these non-GAAP Financial Measures, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of those adjusted in this presentation. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures that we use are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We define “EBITDA” as net income before other interest expense, net (excluding floor plan interest expense), provision for income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA further adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. These items include, among other things, long-lived asset impairment, lease termination costs, gains and losses on disposal of assets and other expense, net, equity-based compensation, Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment, restructuring costs related to the 2019 Strategic Shift, and other unusual or one-time items. We define “Adjusted EBITDA Margin” as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by our competitors, because not all companies and analysts calculate EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the same manner. We present EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin because we consider them to be important supplemental measures of our performance and believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management believes that investors’ understanding of our performance is enhanced by including these Non GAAP Financial Measures as a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations.

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measures, which are net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin, respectively (unaudited):

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ 40,338 $ (80,854 ) $ 344,215 $ (120,301 ) Other interest expense, net 12,588 15,941 54,689 69,363 Depreciation and amortization 13,032 18,288 51,981 59,932 Income tax expense 10,740 (7,915 ) 57,743 29,582 Subtotal EBITDA 76,698 (54,540 ) 508,628 38,576 Long-lived asset impairment (a) 1,406 16,245 12,353 66,270 Lease termination (b) 2,590 (686 ) 4,547 (686 ) Loss on disposal of assets, net (c) 670 2,245 1,332 11,492 Equity-based compensation (d) 6,966 3,632 20,661 13,145 Tax Receivable Agreement liability

adjustment (e) (141 ) (1,528 ) (141 ) (10,005 ) Restructuring costs (f) 3,047 19,499 17,609 47,223 Adjusted EBITDA $ 91,236 $ (15,133 ) $ 564,989 $ 166,015 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (as percentage of total revenue) 2020 2019 2020 2019 EBITDA margin: Net income (loss) margin 3.6 % (8.4 %) 6.3 % (2.5 %) Other interest expense, net 1.1 % 1.7 % 1.0 % 1.4 % Depreciation and amortization 1.1 % 1.9 % 1.0 % 1.2 % Income tax expense 0.9 % (0.8 %) 1.1 % 0.6 % Subtotal EBITDA 6.8 % (5.7 %) 9.3 % 0.8 % Long-lived asset impairment (a) 0.1 % 1.7 % 0.2 % 1.4 % Lease termination (b) 0.2 % (0.1 %) 0.1 % (0.0 %) Loss on disposal of assets, net (c) 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.0 % 0.2 % Equity-based compensation (d) 0.6 % 0.4 % 0.4 % 0.3 % Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment (e) (0.0 %) (0.2 %) (0.0 %) (0.2 %) Restructuring costs (f) 0.3 % 2.0 % 0.3 % 1.0 % Adjusted EBITDA 8.0 % (1.6 %) 10.4 % 3.4 %

(a) Represents long-lived asset impairment charges related to the RV and Outdoor Retail segment, which primarily relate to locations affected by the 2019 Strategic Shift. (b) Represents the loss (gain) on the termination of operating leases relating primarily to the 2019 Strategic Shift, net of lease termination fees. (c) Represents an adjustment to eliminate (i) losses on the disposal or sale of real estate at closed RV and Outdoor Retail locations in 2020 and 2019, and (ii) the gains and losses on disposal and sales of various assets. (d) Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense relating to employees, directors, and consultants of the Company. (e) Represents an adjustment to eliminate the gains on remeasurement of the Tax Receivable Agreement primarily due to changes in our effective income tax rate and the transfer of certain assets from GSS Enterprises LLC (“GSS”) to Camping World, Inc. (“CW”). (f) Represents restructuring costs relating to our 2019 Strategic Shift. These restructuring costs include one-time employee termination benefits, relating to retail store or distribution center closures/divestitures, incremental inventory reserve charges, and other associated costs. These costs exclude lease termination costs, which are presented separately above.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

We define “Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. – Basic” as net income attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. These items include, among other things, long-lived asset impairment, lease termination costs, gains and losses on disposal of assets and other expense, net, equity-based compensation, Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment, restructuring costs related to the 2019 Strategic Shift, other unusual or one-time items, the income tax expense effect of these adjustments, and the effect of net income attributable to non-controlling interests from these adjustments.

We define “Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. – Diluted” as Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. – Basic adjusted for the reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests from stock options and restricted stock units, if dilutive, or the assumed exchange, if dilutive, of all outstanding common units in CWGS, LLC for shares of newly-issued Class A common stock of Camping World Holdings, Inc.

We define “Adjusted Earnings Per Share – Basic” as Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. - Basic divided by the weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding. We define “Adjusted Earnings Per Share – Diluted” as Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. – Diluted divided by the weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, assuming (i) the exchange of all outstanding common units in CWGS, LLC for newly-issued shares of Class A common stock of Camping World Holdings, Inc., if dilutive, and (ii) the dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock units, if any. We present Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. – Basic, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. – Diluted, Adjusted Earnings Per Share – Basic, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share – Diluted because we consider them to be important supplemental measures of our performance and we believe that investors’ understanding of our performance is enhanced by including these Non GAAP financial measures as a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations.

The following table reconciles Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. – Basic, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. – Diluted, Adjusted Earnings Per Share – Basic, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share – Diluted to the most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure, which is net income attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc., in the case of the Adjusted Net Income non-GAAP financial measures, and weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – basic, in the case of the Adjusted Earnings Per Share non-GAAP financial measures (unaudited):

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Numerator: Net income (loss) attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. $ 14,378 $ (28,521 ) $ 122,345 $ (60,591 ) Adjustments related to basic calculation: Long-lived asset impairment (a): Gross adjustment 1,406 16,245 12,353 66,270 Income tax expense for above adjustment (b) — (138 ) (13 ) (220 ) Lease termination (c): Gross adjustment 2,590 (686 ) 4,547 (686 ) Income tax (expense) benefit for above adjustment (b) (13 ) 32 (36 ) 32 Loss on disposal of assets and other expense, net (d): Gross adjustment 670 2,245 1,332 11,492 Income tax benefit (expense) for above adjustment (b) 1 (289 ) (1 ) (750 ) Equity-based compensation (e): Gross adjustment 6,966 3,632 20,661 13,145 Income tax expense for above adjustment (b) (727 ) (323 ) (2,023 ) (1,138 ) Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment (f): Gross adjustment (141 ) (1,528 ) (141 ) (10,005 ) Income tax benefit for above adjustment (b) 35 382 35 2,525 Restructuring costs (g): Gross adjustment 3,047 19,499 17,609 47,223 Income tax expense for above adjustment (b) (14 ) — (84 ) — Adjustment to net (income) loss attributable to non-

controlling interests resulting from the above adjustments (h) (7,692 ) (23,734 ) (31,537 ) (79,748 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Camping World

Holdings, Inc. – basic 20,506 (13,184 ) 145,047 (12,451 ) Adjustments related to diluted calculation: Reallocation of net income (loss) attributable to non-

controlling interests from the dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock units (i) 295 — 1,994 (26 ) Income tax on reallocation of net income attributable to non-

controlling interests from the dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock units (j) (75 ) — (494 ) (3 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Camping World

Holdings, Inc. – basic and diluted $ 20,726 $ (13,184 ) $ 146,547 $ (12,480 ) Denominator: Weighted-average Class A common shares outstanding – basic 42,444 37,443 39,383 37,310 Adjustments related to diluted calculation: Dilutive options to purchase Class A common stock (k) 125 — 79 — Dilutive restricted stock units (k) 664 — 547 40 Adjusted weighted average Class A common shares

outstanding – diluted 43,233 37,443 40,009 37,350 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic $ 0.48 $ (0.35 ) $ 3.68 $ (0.33 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.48 $ (0.35 ) $ 3.66 $ (0.33 ) Anti-dilutive amounts (l): Numerator: Reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling

interests from the anti-dilutive exchange of common units in

CWGS, LLC (i) 33,357 $ (28,599 ) $ 251,412 $ 20,064 Income tax on reallocation of net income attributable to non-

controlling interests from the anti-dilutive exchange of

common units in CWGS, LLC (j) (8,450 ) $ 970 $ (64,964 ) $ (25,076 ) Assumed income tax benefit of combining C-corporations

with full valuation allowances with the income of other

consolidated entities after the anti-dilutive exchange of

common units in CWGS, LLC (m) 764 $ 10,548 $ 6,430 $ 35,326 Denominator: Anti-dilutive exchange of common units in CWGS, LLC for

shares of Class A common stock (k) 46,825 51,669 49,916 51,670 Anti-dilutive restricted stock units (k) — 114 — —

(a) Represents long-lived asset impairment charges related to the RV and Outdoor Retail segment, which primarily relate to locations affected by the 2019 Strategic Shift. (b) Represents the current and deferred income tax expense or benefit effect of the above adjustments, many of which are related to entities with full valuation allowances for which no tax benefit can be currently recognized. This assumption uses effective tax rates between 25.0% and 25.3% for the adjustments for 2020 and 2019, which represents the estimated tax rate that would apply had the above adjustments been included in the determination of our non-GAAP metric. (c) Represents the loss (gain) on the termination of operating leases relating primarily to the 2019 Strategic Shift, net of lease termination costs. (d) Represents an adjustment to eliminate (i) losses on the disposal or sale of real estate at closed RV and Outdoor Retail locations in 2020 and 2019, and (ii) the gains and losses on disposal and sales of various assets. (e) Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense relating to employees, directors, and consultants of the Company. (f) Represents an adjustment to eliminate the gains on remeasurement of the Tax Receivable Agreement primarily due to changes in our effective income tax rate and the transfer of certain assets from GSS to CW. (g) Represents restructuring costs relating to our 2019 Strategic Shift. These restructuring costs include one-time employee termination benefits, relating to retail store or distribution center closures/divestitures, incremental inventory reserve charges, and other associated costs, and exclude lease terminations costs. (h) Represents the adjustment to net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests resulting from the above adjustments that impact the net income of CWGS, LLC. This adjustment uses the non-controlling interest’s weighted average ownership of CWGS, LLC of 52.5% and 58.0% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and 55.9% and 58.1% for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (i) Represents the reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests from the impact of the assumed change in ownership of CWGS, LLC from stock options, restricted stock units, and/or common units of CWGS, LLC. (j) Represents the income tax expense effect of the above adjustment for reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests. This assumption uses effective tax rates between 25.0% to 25.3% for the adjustments in 2020 and 2019, which represents the estimated tax rate that would apply had the above adjustments been included in the determination of our non-GAAP metric. (k) Represents the impact to the denominator for stock options, restricted stock units, and/or common units of CWGS, LLC. (l) The below amounts have not been considered in our adjusted earnings per share – diluted amounts as the effect of these items are anti-dilutive. (m) Represents adjustments to reflect the income tax benefit of losses of consolidated C-corporations that under the Company’s current equity structure cannot be used against the income of other consolidated subsidiaries of CWGS, LLC. Subsequent to the exchange of all common units in CWGS, LLC, the Company believes certain actions could be taken such that the C-corporations’ losses could offset income of other consolidated subsidiaries. The adjustment reflects the income tax benefit assuming effective tax rates between 25.0% to 25.3% during 2020 and 2019, for the losses experienced by the consolidated C-corporations for which valuation allowances have been recorded. No assumed release of valuation allowance established for previous periods are included in these amounts.

Uses and Limitations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management and our board of directors use the Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

as a measurement of operating performance because they assist us in comparing the operating performance of our business on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations;

for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections;

to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies; and

to evaluate our capacity to fund capital expenditures and expand our business.

By providing these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, together with reconciliations, we believe we are enhancing investors’ understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives. In addition, our Senior Secured Credit Facilities use EBITDA to measure our compliance with covenants such as consolidated leverage ratio. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for net income or other financial statement data presented in our unaudited consolidated financial statements included in this press release as indicators of financial performance. Some of the limitations are:

such measures do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

such measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

some of such measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

some of such measures do not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and such measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

other companies in our industry may calculate such measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Due to these limitations, the Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using these Non GAAP Financial Measures only supplementally. As noted in the tables above, certain of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures include adjustments for long-lived asset impairment, lease termination costs, gains and losses on disposal of assets and other expense, net, equity-based compensation, Tax Receivable Agreement liability, restructuring costs relating to the 2019 Strategic Shift, other unusual or one-time items, and the income tax expense effect described above, as applicable. It is reasonable to expect that certain of these items will occur in future periods. However, we believe these adjustments are appropriate because the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our business and complicate comparisons of our internal operating results and operating results of other companies over time. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments described in this paragraph and in the reconciliation tables above help management with a measure of our core operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day to day operations.

