Physicians Realty Trust Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

John T. Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Trust, commented, “Our success in 2020 resulted from attention to our core values summarized by C.A.R.E. We Collaborate & communicate, Act with integrity, Respect the relationship, and Execute consistently. In 2020 we remained disciplined, operationally and financially, to deliver safer health care facilities for our providers and their patients, as well as safer results for our shareholders. From the onset of the pandemic through December 31, 2020 we collected cash equal to over 99% of all rent and other charges due from our tenants, culminating in the collection of 99.6% of rent due in the fourth quarter. We ended 2020 with the lowest outstanding accounts receivable balance we have ever had as a percentage of revenue and an occupancy rate of 96%, the highest of all public owners of medical office facilities. While the equity market was volatile, we ended the year with the best total shareholder return of any public REIT with a significant medical office portfolio. We believe the quality of our health care service providers, clinically and financially, was the primary reason for our solid financial results.

“With the distribution of vaccines in early 2021 and the expectation of returning to ‘normal,’ we will continue to Invest in better with a focus on acquisitions and financing new development for growth, our commitment to ESG, and the communities we serve. We look forward to discussing fourth quarter performance, as well as our expectations for 2021 during today’s conference call,” Mr. Thomas concluded.

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $111.4 million, an increase of 3.7% from the fourth quarter 2019. As of December 31, 2020, the portfolio was 96% leased.

Total expenses for the fourth quarter 2020 were $98.3 million, compared to total expenses of $92.4 million for the fourth quarter 2019.

Net income for the fourth quarter 2020 was $18.6 million, compared to net income of $42.8 million for the fourth quarter 2019. Net income in the fourth quarter 2019 included $27.9 million of net gains on the sale of investment properties.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter 2020 was $17.7 million. Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter 2020 was $0.08 based on approximately 215.8 million weighted average common shares and operating partnership units (“OP Units”) outstanding.

Funds from operations (FFO) for the fourth quarter 2020 consisted of net income plus depreciation and amortization on our consolidated portfolio of $37.7 million and our unconsolidated joint ventures of $1.8 million and an impairment loss of $4.9 million. This was partially offset by a gain on sale of investment properties of $5.8 million and $0.5 million of other adjustments, resulting in $0.26 per share on a fully diluted basis. Normalized FFO had no additional adjustments and was also $56.7 million, or $0.26 per share on a fully diluted basis.

Normalized funds available for distribution (FAD) for the fourth quarter 2020, which consists of normalized FFO adjusted for non-cash share compensation, straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of acquired above-market and below-market leases and assumed debt, amortization of lease inducements, amortization of deferred financing costs, recurring capital expenditures, loan reserve adjustments, and our share of adjustments from unconsolidated investments was $53.0 million.

Our MOB Same-Store portfolio, which includes 246 properties representing approximately 93% of our net leasable square footage, generated year-over-year MOB Same-Store Cash Net Operating Income (Cash NOI) growth of 1.5% for the fourth quarter 2020.

Other Recent Events

Fourth Quarter Investment Activity

Since our November 6, 2020 press release and through December 31, 2020, the Company completed investments of $187.7 million as follows:

Health Center at Easton - On November 23, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of a 40,000 square foot medical office facility in Easton, Pennsylvania, from J.G. Petrucci Company for a purchase price of approximately $15.8 million. This single-tenant facility was built in 2017 and is 100% leased to Lehigh Valley Health Network (Moody’s: ‘A2’) with a remaining term of approximately 11 years and is part of Lehigh Valley Health’s strategic initiative to consolidate community care into one central location for area residents. Onsite services include pediatrics, cardiology, imaging, and lab services. The first year unlevered yield on this investment is expected to be approximately 5.3%.

Hartford HealthCare Cancer Center - On December 8, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of a 37,581 square foot medical office facility in Manchester, Connecticut, for a purchase price of approximately $16.9 million. This single-tenant facility was built in 2017 and is 100% leased to Hartford HealthCare (S&P: ‘A’), with a remaining lease term of approximately 12 years. This three-story cancer center offers comprehensive oncology services, cardiology services, a full pharmacy, and a rooftop terrace for patients and their families. This acquisition marks our third property in the Hartford, Connecticut metro area and the first year unlevered yield on this investment is expected to be approximately 5.5%.

Davis Joint Venture - On December 11, 2020, the Company contributed $18.3 million to acquire a 49% equity interest in Davis Medical Investors, LLC (“Davis Joint Venture”). This joint venture owns eight medical office facilities located in four states. This investment is valued at approximately $55.3 million including the Company’s pro-rata share of joint venture debt. The 309,777 square foot portfolio is 96% leased, with 100% of the square footage located in top 50 MSAs. Including fees generated from the Company’s performance of property management services on behalf of the joint venture, the first year unlevered and levered returns are expected to be 6.2% and 8.0%, respectively.

Sacred Heart Summit Medical Office and ASC - On December 18, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of a 56,800 square foot medical office facility located in Pensacola, Florida for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $32.4 million. This investment was funded through the satisfaction of a previously outstanding construction loan of $29.1 million and additional consideration of $3.3 million consisting of an aggregate 167,779 OP Units issued by Physicians Realty L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”) valued at approximately $3.1 million on the date of issuance and $0.2 million of cash. For this investment, the Company provided funds for the initial project development with the right to purchase the facility upon completion of construction. Construction was completed in 2020 and Sacred Heart Hospital, an Ascension (Moody’s: ‘Aa2’) ministry, took occupancy and began a 100% lease of the facility with a 15-year term. This facility is predominantly clinical and procedure-focused, including a 26,000 square foot surgery center, an advanced imaging center, a women's clinic, dermatology, and internal medicine. The first year unlevered yield on this investment is expected to be approximately 6.3%.

Westerville II MOB - On December 23, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of a 35,264 square foot medical office facility located in Westerville, Ohio for a purchase price of approximately $5.4 million. This Columbus metro area acquisition marks our second this year with The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center (Moody’s: ‘Aa1’) as the anchor tenant, furthering our strategic alliance with The Ohio State Health System. With this acquisition, we now own 11 properties in the Columbus metro area, all internally managed. The yield on this investment is 6.1%, following the completion of a first year rent abatement.

Landmark Mezzanine Loan Portfolio - During December 2020, the Company funded nine mezzanine loans with Landmark Healthcare Facilities with an aggregate value of $54.3 million. The loans have a weighted average interest rate of 7.9% and mature between 2023 and 2025. This mezzanine financing agreement will give the Company contractual rights of first offer and other potential rights to purchase each asset included in the pool once Landmark Healthcare Facilities decides to sell. These medical office facilities are primarily leased to and anchored by leading nonprofit health care systems in nine metropolitan markets totaling approximately 1.1 million rentable square feet and are 94% occupied.

The Company also funded $7.5 million of other mezzanine loans and a $0.3 million term loan.

Fourth Quarter Disposition Activity

During the fourth quarter 2020, the Company completed the disposition of two properties representing 63,782 square feet leased to Northern Ohio Medical Specialists, LLC (NOMS) for approximately $20.5 million, recognizing an aggregate gain on the sale of approximately $5.8 million, generating an unlevered IRR of 10.4%.

Fourth Quarter Capital Activity

During the fourth quarter 2020, the Company issued 1,306,531 shares pursuant to its ATM program at a weighted average price of $18.44 for net proceeds of $23.8 million.

Coronavirus (COVID-19 pandemic) Update

As of February 22, 2021, none of our facilities are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have collected 99.6% of fourth quarter billings. Additionally, we have collected 99.3% of January rent, including all amounts due under a previously announced deferral agreement. For further detail of the impact and the Company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Other Recent Activity

Since December 31, 2020, the Company has closed on the acquisition of multiple medical condominium units for a purchase price of approximately $0.7 million and funded one mezzanine loan in Elizabeth, New Jersey for $4.8 million in connection with developing a new medical office facility anchored by Trinitas Regional Medical Center (S&P: ‘BBB’).

Atlanta Medical Condominium Investments - On January 20, 2021, the Company closed on the acquisition of multiple medical condominium units located in an Atlanta “Pill Hill” MOB at a price of approximately $0.7 million. With this purchase, the units purchased by the Company represent 25% of the larger building and are 94% occupied. The property is 105,000 square feet and consists of additional condos that the Company intends to evaluate for investment in the future.

Wesley Chapel MOB - On February 18, 2021, the Company received a signed contribution agreement for the acquisition of a newly completed medical office building located in Wesley Chapel, Florida, a submarket of Tampa-St. Petersburg, at a price of approximately $35.3 million. The property is 96,768 square feet and is currently 92% leased with a weighted average lease term of 12 years. The building is anchored by the obligated investment grade tenancy of AdventHealth (S&P: ‘AA’) and Moffitt Cancer Center (S&P: ‘A-’), leasing 82% of the property in total. The transaction is expected to close in March 2021 with a first year unlevered yield of approximately 5.4%.

On January 4, 2021, 116,110 Series A Preferred Units of the Operating Partnership issued in connection with the January 9, 2018 acquisition of the HealthEast Clinic & Specialty Center were redeemed for a total value of $25.3 million. As a result of this redemption, there are no longer any Series A Preferred Units outstanding.

Leadership Team Promotions

We are proud to announce our Board of Trustees has promoted Amy M. Hall to Senior Vice President, Leasing & Physician Strategy. Ms. Hall was recruited to the Company during a large portfolio acquisition in 2016 and since her arrival, the Company has completed over four million square feet of total leasing activity under her leadership. As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, she will be responsible for the overall direction of physician strategy, tenant retention, and portfolio utilization.

Dividend Paid

On December 18, 2020, our Board of Trustees authorized and declared a cash distribution of $0.23 per common share and OP Unit for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2020. The dividend was paid on January 20, 2021 to common shareholders and OP Unit holders of record as of the close of business on January 5, 2021.

2021 Guidance

The Company anticipates general and administrative expenses and recurring capital expenditures to be between $36 million and $38 million and $25 million and $27 million, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021. During 2021, assuming favorable capital market conditions, the Company expects to close between $400 million and $600 million of real estate investments, including development commitments, at cap rates of 5.0% to 6.0%.

IREM CSP Designations Earned

The Company is proud to announce it has earned ten new IREM Certified Sustainable Property (CSP) designations in 2020 at DOC-owned properties, reinforcing the Company’s ongoing commitment to expanding its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. The IREM CSP is a sustainability certification program that focuses on the role of exceptional real estate management through green building performance. IREM’s sustainability certification provides properties with recognition for resource efficiency and environmental initiatives. In total, the Company has earned 18 IREM CSP designations since 2019.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the “operating partnership”), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of December 31, 2020, owned approximately 97.3% of OP Units.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, “continue”, “intend”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward looking statements may include statements regarding the Company’s strategic and operational plans, the Company’s ability to generate internal and external growth, the future outlook, anticipated cash returns, cap rates or yields on properties, anticipated closing of property acquisitions, ability to execute its business plan, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”), including, without limitation, the Company’s annual and periodic reports and other documents filed with the Commission. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of factors that could impact the Company’s results, performance, or transactions, see Part I, Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Physicians Realty Trust Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Rental revenues $ 79,084 $ 79,058 $ 314,846 $ 303,264 Expense recoveries 27,245 24,607 103,344 101,115 Interest income on real estate loans and other 5,116 3,752 19,315 10,902 Total revenues 111,445 107,417 437,505 415,281 Expenses: Interest expense 13,658 16,515 57,179 65,022 General and administrative 8,198 8,341 33,763 33,099 Operating expenses 33,703 30,471 128,198 124,819 Depreciation and amortization 37,846 37,088 149,590 146,436 Impairment loss 4,872 — 4,872 — Total expenses 98,277 92,415 373,602 369,376 Income before equity in loss of unconsolidated entities and gain on sale of investment properties, net: 13,168 15,002 63,903 45,905 Equity in loss of unconsolidated entities (401 ) (118 ) (1,257 ) (28 ) Gain on sale of investment properties, net 5,842 27,867 5,842 31,309 Net income 18,609 42,751 68,488 77,186 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Operating Partnership (492 ) (1,216 ) (1,797 ) (2,155 ) Partially owned properties (1) (133 ) (138 ) (574 ) (548 ) Net income attributable to controlling interest 17,984 41,397 66,117 74,483 Preferred distributions (290 ) (317 ) (1,241 ) (1,209 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 17,694 $ 41,080 $ 64,876 $ 73,274 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.22 $ 0.32 $ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.22 $ 0.32 $ 0.39 Weighted average common shares: Basic 208,790,315 188,767,069 204,243,768 185,770,251 Diluted 215,833,617 194,961,039 211,145,917 191,626,320 Dividends and distributions declared per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.92 $ 0.92 (1) Includes amounts attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests.

Physicians Realty Trust Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Investment properties: Land and improvements $ 231,621 $ 225,540 Building and improvements 3,824,796 3,700,009 Tenant improvements 73,145 53,931 Acquired lease intangibles 406,935 390,450 4,536,497 4,369,930 Accumulated depreciation (687,554 ) (540,928 ) Net real estate property 3,848,943 3,829,002 Right-of-use lease assets, net 137,180 127,933 Real estate loans receivable, net 198,800 178,240 Investments in unconsolidated entities 77,755 66,137 Net real estate investments 4,262,678 4,201,312 Cash and cash equivalents 2,515 2,355 Tenant receivables, net 4,757 7,972 Other assets 144,000 134,942 Total assets $ 4,413,950 $ 4,346,581 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Credit facility $ 412,322 $ 583,323 Notes payable 968,653 967,789 Mortgage debt 57,875 83,341 Accounts payable 7,007 6,348 Dividends and distributions payable 52,116 46,272 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 91,929 81,238 Lease liabilities 74,116 63,290 Acquired lease intangibles, net 6,641 6,096 Total liabilities 1,670,659 1,837,697 Redeemable noncontrolling interests - Series A Preferred Units and partially owned properties 28,289 27,900 Equity: Common shares, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 common shares authorized, 209,550,592 and 189,975,396 common shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 2,096 1,900 Additional paid-in capital 3,303,231 2,931,921 Accumulated deficit (658,171 ) (529,194 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (5,859 ) 4,321 Total shareholders’ equity 2,641,297 2,408,948 Noncontrolling interests: Operating Partnership 73,302 71,697 Partially owned properties 403 339 Total noncontrolling interests 73,705 72,036 Total equity 2,715,002 2,480,984 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,413,950 $ 4,346,581

Physicians Realty Trust Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 18,609 $ 42,751 $ 68,488 $ 77,186 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.22 $ 0.32 $ 0.39 Net income $ 18,609 $ 42,751 $ 68,488 $ 77,186 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - partially owned properties (133 ) (138 ) (574 ) (548 ) Preferred distributions (290 ) (317 ) (1,241 ) (1,209 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 37,747 36,996 149,208 146,072 Depreciation and amortization expense - partially owned properties (90 ) (69 ) (297 ) (282 ) Gain on sale of investment properties, net (5,842 ) (27,867 ) (5,842 ) (31,309 ) Impairment loss 4,872 — 4,872 — Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments 1,831 715 7,063 715 FFO applicable to common shares $ 56,704 $ 52,071 $ 221,677 $ 190,625 Net change in fair value of derivative — 1 — 1 Net change in fair value of contingent consideration — (37 ) (715 ) (37 ) Normalized FFO applicable to common shares $ 56,704 $ 52,035 $ 220,962 $ 190,589 FFO per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.27 $ 1.05 $ 0.99 Normalized FFO per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.27 $ 1.05 $ 0.99 Normalized FFO applicable to common shares $ 56,704 $ 52,035 $ 220,962 $ 190,589 Non-cash share compensation expense 3,325 2,254 12,486 10,115 Straight-line rent adjustments (2,771 ) (3,405 ) (12,395 ) (9,986 ) Amortization of acquired above/below-market leases/assumed debt 873 910 3,462 3,485 Amortization of lease inducements 288 296 1,156 1,312 Amortization of deferred financing costs 583 610 2,372 2,416 TI/LC and recurring capital expenditures (5,872 ) (6,240 ) (19,042 ) (19,544 ) Loan reserve adjustments (19 ) — 84 — Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments (110 ) (36 ) (624 ) (36 ) Normalized FAD applicable to common shares $ 53,001 $ 46,424 $ 208,461 $ 178,351 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 215,833,617 194,961,039 211,145,917 191,626,320

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 18,609 $ 42,751 $ 68,488 $ 77,186 General and administrative 8,198 8,341 33,763 33,099 Depreciation and amortization expense 37,846 37,088 149,590 146,436 Interest expense 13,658 16,515 57,179 65,022 Net change in the fair value of derivative — 1 — 1 Gain on sale of investment properties, net (5,842 ) (27,867 ) (5,842 ) (31,309 ) Impairment loss 4,872 — 4,872 — Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments 2,790 1,048 10,458 1,048 NOI $ 80,131 $ 77,877 $ 318,508 $ 291,483 NOI $ 80,131 $ 77,877 $ 318,508 $ 291,483 Straight-line rent adjustments (2,771 ) (3,405 ) (12,395 ) (9,986 ) Amortization of acquired above/below-market leases 888 925 3,524 3,547 Amortization of lease inducements 288 296 1,156 1,312 Loan reserve adjustments (19 ) — 84 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (37 ) (715 ) (37 ) Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments (115 ) (36 ) (581 ) (36 ) Cash NOI $ 78,402 $ 75,620 $ 309,581 $ 286,283 Cash NOI $ 78,402 $ 75,620 Assets not held for all periods (1,834 ) (3,157 ) LTACH & Hospital Cash NOI (4,284 ) (3,697 ) Lease termination fees (117 ) (102 ) Interest income, JV, and other (6,434 ) (3,909 ) MOB Same-Store Cash NOI $ 65,733 $ 64,755

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Net income $ 18,609 $ 42,751 Depreciation and amortization expense 37,846 37,088 Interest expense 13,658 16,515 Gain on sale of investment properties, net (5,842 ) (27,867 ) Impairment loss 4,872 — Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments 2,759 1,048 EBITDAre $ 71,902 $ 69,535 Non-cash share compensation expense 3,325 2,254 Non-cash changes in fair value — (36 ) Pursuit costs 79 — Non-cash intangible amortization 1,162 1,207 Pro forma adjustments for investment activity 1,721 (626 ) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 78,189 $ 72,334

