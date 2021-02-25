 

Acadia Healthcare to Participate in Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the Company will participate in the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference, which is being held as a virtual event from March 1 - March 3, 2021. There will be an on-line webcast of the Company’s presentation available on the Company’s website starting at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time/1:10 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website, www.acadiahealthcare.com, by clicking on the “Investors” link. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company’s website for two weeks.

About Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. Acadia operates a network of 227 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 9,900 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.



