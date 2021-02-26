 

Assembly Biosciences and Arbutus Biopharma Initiate Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Triple Combination Therapy for the Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B Virus

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 13:30  |  47   |   |   

Trial will evaluate Assembly’s core inhibitor candidate, vebicorvir, with Arbutus’ RNAi therapeutic candidate, AB-729, and standard-of-care NrtI therapy

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., and WARMINSTER, Pa., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) today announced the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial of Assembly Bio’s investigational hepatitis B virus (HBV) core inhibitor candidate, also known as a capsid inhibitor, vebicorvir (VBR), in combination with Arbutus’ proprietary GalNAc delivered RNAi therapeutic candidate, AB-729, and standard-of-care nucleos(t)ide reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NrtI) therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic HBV infection. The companies announced a clinical collaboration agreement in August 2020.

The randomized, multi-center, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial will evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, and antiviral activity of the triple combination of VBR, AB-729 and an NrtI compared to the double combinations of VBR with an NrtI and AB-729 with an NrtI. Approximately 60 virologically-suppressed patients with HBeAg negative chronic HBV are expected to be enrolled across these three treatment arms. Patients will be dosed for 48 weeks with VBR 300 mg orally once daily and AB-729 60 mg subcutaneously every 8 weeks, with a 48-week follow-up period. The primary objective of the trial is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of the triple combination, while secondary objectives of the trial include evaluating the effect of the triple combination in reducing HBV viral biomarkers such as HBV DNA, HBV pgRNA and HBsAg. Additional cohorts may be added in the future to evaluate other patient populations and/or combinations.

“We are excited to move forward with our collaborators in this proof-of-concept Phase 2 clinical trial designed to evaluate multiple complementary mechanisms of action. Importantly, this trial supports our long-standing belief that multi-drug combinations will be needed to provide patients with chronic hepatitis B a much needed and durable functional cure,” stated Gaston Picchio, PhD, Chief Development Officer at Arbutus. “We believe reducing HBsAg will be a key component of future HBV curative therapies. AB-729, Arbutus’ lead HBV asset, has demonstrated competitive HBsAg reductions and a favorable safety and tolerability profile in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial, and we are gratified to have it progress in this combination trial.”

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Assembly Biosciences and Arbutus Biopharma Initiate Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Triple Combination Therapy for the Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Trial will evaluate Assembly’s core inhibitor candidate, vebicorvir, with Arbutus’ RNAi therapeutic candidate, AB-729, and standard-of-care NrtI therapy SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., and WARMINSTER, Pa., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Assembly …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Conduent Selected by smart Europe GmbH as Exclusive Customer Experience Provider for New Product ...
EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
Giyani Metals Corp.: Commencement of RotsDrill Drilling at the K.Hill Project, Botswana
Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Arbutus to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:46 Uhr
6.546
ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP. REGISTERED SHARES O.N. ehem Tekmira Pharmaceuticals vor dem Durchbruch?