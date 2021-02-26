TG Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Business Update

Conference call to be held Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced that a conference call will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET to discuss results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2020 and provide a business outlook for 2021. Michael S. Weiss, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call.

In order to participate in the conference call, please call 1-877-407-8029 (U.S.), 1-201-689-8029 (outside the U.S.), Conference Title: TG Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Update Call. A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company's website at www.tgtherapeutics.com. An audio recording of the conference call will also be available for replay at www.tgtherapeutics.com, for a period of 30 days after the call.