Subscription period for Homann Holzwerkstoffe Bond 2021/2026 starts today

Target volume of EUR 60 million; term of 5.5 years

Fixed annual coupon of 4.50%

Subscription period runs until 4 March subject to early closing

Munich, 1 March 2021 - Today marks the start of the subscription period for the 2021/2026 corporate bond issued by Homann Holzwerkstoffe Group, a leading European supplier of thin, refined wooden fibreboards for the furniture, doors and coatings industries. The security (ISIN: DE000A3H2V19; WKN: A3H2V1) will carry a fixed annual coupon of 4.50% and may be subscribed in the context of a public offering via Deutsche Börse's subscription facility until 14:00 h on 4 March 2021, subject to early closing. The bond will be issued at a principal amount of EUR 1,000 and has a term of 5.5 years.

Homann Holzwerkstoffe intends to use the target volume of EUR 60 million primarily to repay the outstanding Bond 2017/2022 (ISIN: DE000A2E4NW7; WKN: A2E4NW) and as a liquidity reserve to finance continued growth and general corporate purposes. In this context, the company plans to call the Bond 2017/2022 early, which has been possible since 14 June 2020 at 101.5% of the principal amount and under certain conditions.

The new issue is targeted primarily at medium-term oriented institutional and private investors who are interested in an investment in a company with a demonstrably crisis-resilient business model and above-average credit ratios combined with attractive interest rates. The new bond is planned to be listed in the Quotation Board segment (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 12 March 2021.

The public offering is made in Germany and Luxembourg. The notes are also offered by way of a private placement in Germany and Luxembourg as well as certain other jurisdictions. IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG will manage the issue.