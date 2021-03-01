 

DGAP-News Subscription period for Homann Holzwerkstoffe Bond 2021/2026 starts today

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.03.2021, 07:30  |  99   |   |   

DGAP-News: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH / Key word(s): Bond
Subscription period for Homann Holzwerkstoffe Bond 2021/2026 starts today

01.03.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Subscription period for Homann Holzwerkstoffe Bond 2021/2026 starts today

  • Target volume of EUR 60 million; term of 5.5 years
  • Fixed annual coupon of 4.50%
  • Subscription period runs until 4 March subject to early closing

Munich, 1 March 2021 - Today marks the start of the subscription period for the 2021/2026 corporate bond issued by Homann Holzwerkstoffe Group, a leading European supplier of thin, refined wooden fibreboards for the furniture, doors and coatings industries. The security (ISIN: DE000A3H2V19; WKN: A3H2V1) will carry a fixed annual coupon of 4.50% and may be subscribed in the context of a public offering via Deutsche Börse's subscription facility until 14:00 h on 4 March 2021, subject to early closing. The bond will be issued at a principal amount of EUR 1,000 and has a term of 5.5 years.

Homann Holzwerkstoffe intends to use the target volume of EUR 60 million primarily to repay the outstanding Bond 2017/2022 (ISIN: DE000A2E4NW7; WKN: A2E4NW) and as a liquidity reserve to finance continued growth and general corporate purposes. In this context, the company plans to call the Bond 2017/2022 early, which has been possible since 14 June 2020 at 101.5% of the principal amount and under certain conditions.

The new issue is targeted primarily at medium-term oriented institutional and private investors who are interested in an investment in a company with a demonstrably crisis-resilient business model and above-average credit ratios combined with attractive interest rates. The new bond is planned to be listed in the Quotation Board segment (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 12 March 2021.

The public offering is made in Germany and Luxembourg. The notes are also offered by way of a private placement in Germany and Luxembourg as well as certain other jurisdictions. IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG will manage the issue.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Subscription period for Homann Holzwerkstoffe Bond 2021/2026 starts today DGAP-News: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH / Key word(s): Bond Subscription period for Homann Holzwerkstoffe Bond 2021/2026 starts today 01.03.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Subscription period for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: On-market buy-back and cancellation of securities
DGAP-News: Evotec und Chinook Therapeutics gehen Partnerschaft zur Entwicklung neuer präzisionsmedizinischer ...
DGAP-News: Formycon confirms BLA-Submission Strategy and Timeline for its Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Candidate ...
DGAP-News: Subscription period for Homann Holzwerkstoffe Bond 2021/2026 starts today
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma Expands Management Team
DGAP-News: Evotec and Chinook Therapeutics enter into strategic collaboration to discover and develop novel ...
DGAP-News: adesso supports Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall to expand its core banking IT system in the credit ...
EQS-Adhoc: Gurit extends major wind core kit supply contract for three years
DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Landmark building CIELO gets new owner
DGAP-News: q.beyond erwartet 2021 erneut zweistelliges Wachstum
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: Erstes europäisches Tech-SPAC startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG hat eine Investition in Arweave getätigt
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Betankungstechnologie der 3. Generation für blauen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Zeichnungsfrist für Homann Holzwerkstoffe Anleihe 2021/2026 beginnt heute (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Zeichnungsfrist für Homann Holzwerkstoffe Anleihe 2021/2026 beginnt heute
26.02.21
DGAP-News: Homann Holzwerkstoffe legt Zinssatz für Anleihe 2021/2026 wegen großer Nachfrage auf 4,50 % p.a. fest (deutsch)
26.02.21
DGAP-News: Homann Holzwerkstoffe legt Zinssatz für Anleihe 2021/2026 wegen großer Nachfrage auf 4,50 % p.a. fest
26.02.21
DGAP-News: Homann Holzwerkstoffe sets interest rate for 2021/2026 bond at 4.50% p.a. due to strong demand
17.02.21
DGAP-News: Tochtergesellschaft der Homanit-Gruppe bestellt THDF-Gesamtanlage bei Dieffenbacher (deutsch)
17.02.21
DGAP-News: Homanit Group subsidiary orders THDF complete plant from Dieffenbacher
17.02.21
DGAP-News: Tochtergesellschaft der Homanit-Gruppe bestellt THDF-Gesamtanlage bei Dieffenbacher
09.02.21
DGAP-News: Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH begibt dritte Unternehmensanleihe 2021/2026 (deutsch)
09.02.21
DGAP-News: Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH begibt dritte Unternehmensanleihe 2021/2026

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.02.21
14.193
Windreich AG - auf ein Neues
24.02.21
267
Senivita Social Estate AG WANDELSCHULDV.V.15(20) (WKN A13SHL)
15.02.21
2
Grenke Anleihen
15.02.21
9
Paragon Unternehmensanleihe 4,50 % bis 05.07.2022
08.02.21
7
Kein Geschäftsbericht angekündigt.