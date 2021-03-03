 

Biocept Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.03.2021, 22:05  |  30   |   |   

Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, today announced that it has granted inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 38,250 shares of its common stock to six new employees. These inducement stock options have a grant date of February 28, 2021, and were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Biocept in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement stock options have an exercise price of $6.03 per share, the closing price of Biocept’s common stock on February 26, 2021 (which is the last date preceding the grant date on which the closing price of Biocept’s common stock was reported), are non-qualified stock options, have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remaining 75% of the shares vesting in equal monthly installments over the following 36 months, subject to the new employee’s continued service with Biocept through the applicable vesting dates. The inducement stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of Biocept’s Amended and Restated 2013 Equity Incentive Plan.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company developing and commercializing assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company’s patented Target Selector molecular diagnostic technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient’s disease and therapeutic options. Additionally, Biocept is offering nationwide COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com. Follow Biocept on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biocept Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, today announced that it has granted inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 38,250 shares of its common stock to six new employees. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Transphorm’s GaN Products Meet Crypto Mining Power Supply Units Performance Requirements
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Aegea Biotechnologies Announces Supply Agreement with Biocept for New COVID-19 Test with the Ability to Distinguish Virus Strains and Quantify Viral Load
23.02.21
Biocept and Protean BioDiagnostics Establish Research Collaboration to Demonstrate Advantages of Biocept’s Target Selector Assay Kit for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
16.02.21
Study Shows Biocept’s Target Selector Detects Mutations in “Quantity Not Sufficient” Specimens in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
03.02.21
Biocept Provides Update on COVID-19 Testing with More than 250,000 Samples Received

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
575
Biocept, der nächste Highflyer?